Meta is Working to Achieve AGI: Mark Zuckerberg

Meta is reportedly working to develop a state-of-the-art model and eventually achieve Artificial General Intelligence ( AGI ). In a recent interview with The Verge, Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared the company’s vision and what it’s planning to achieve human-level general intelligence. Furthermore, Zuckerberg says that Meta might open-source AGI, which is a bold statement to make since many companies have stopped sharing research studies in the AI field.

Meta is internally making groundbreaking changes to stay competitive in the AI race. It has moved its Fundamental AI Research (FAIR) team under the same house that is building generative AI products for Meta’s various apps. The company is trying to build meaningful AI products and features that can be used by billions of its users.

And for that, Meta is trying to get its hands on as many AI compute resources as it can. According to Mark Zuckerberg, by the end of 2024, Meta will have over 340,000 Nvidia H100 GPUs, which is an astounding number. And when combined with Nvidia A100s and other AI chips, Meta will have a massive resource of 600,000 GPUs.

Zuckerberg says, “We have built up the capacity to do this at a scale that may be larger than any other individual company” surpassing, well, even Microsoft. Meta’s vision is to get both hardware resources and top talent to finally achieve AGI. The social media giant is bullish on getting top AI researchers and engineers to work on ambitious projects.

On the topic of open-sourcing AGI, Zuckerberg says, “I tend to think that one of the bigger challenges here will be that if you build something that’s really valuable, then it ends up getting very concentrated. Whereas, if you make it more open, then that addresses a large class of issues that might come about from unequal access to opportunity and value. So that’s a big part of the whole open-source vision.”

However, he later quips, “For as long as it makes sense and is the safe and responsible thing to do, then I think we will generally want to lean towards open source. Obviously, you don’t want to be locked into doing something because you said you would.” The company is not ready to commit to open-sourcing AGI and it will depend a lot on Mark Zuckerberg how Meta’s AI effort goes forward.

Besides that, Zuckerberg said Meta is still investing billions in the metaverse and Reality Labs. Soon, the VR platform will have virtual worlds, generated and filled by AI characters. On Llama 3, he says that it's being trained now and will have advanced reasoning, planning, and coding abilities.