Facebook Parent Meta to Launch Horizon Worlds on Web and Mobile

Meta is working on bringing its metaverse social platform Horizon Worlds to the web and mobile. Meta’s CTO Andrew Bosworth revealed the upcoming arrival of Horizon Worlds’ web version in a recent tweet defending Meta’s 47.5% cut on each transaction.

Meta to Launch Horizon Worlds on the Web

At the moment, you will need one of Meta’s Quest VR headsets to access the Horizon Worlds platform. With the launch of the web version, however, that changes. In a separate interview with The Verge, Meta also confirmed that Horizon Worlds is launching on phones later this year.

The development comes in response to a tweet highlighting Meta’s 47.5% cut – 30% from Meta Quest Store + 17.5% platform fee. In the tweet, Bosworth says that Meta will cap Horizon’s platform fee at 25% when the web version goes live. “When Horizon’s web version launches, the Horizon platform fee will only be 25%—a much lower rate compared to other similar world-building platforms,” reads Andrew Bosworth’s tweet.

In case you’re out of the loop, Apple also recently called out Meta’s 47.5% cut. “Meta has repeatedly taken aim at Apple for charging developers a 30% commission for in-app purchases in the App Store — and have used small businesses and creators as a scapegoat at every turn,” Apple spokesperson Fred Sainz told MarketWatch.

“Now — Meta seeks to charge those same creators significantly more than any other platform. [Meta’s] announcement lays bare Meta’s hypocrisy. It goes to show that while they seek to use Apple’s platform for free, they happily take from the creators and small businesses that use their own,” Sainz added.

Launched in December 2021, Horizon Worlds is now available in the US and Canada. If you recently purchased a Quest 2 and are on the lookout for games to play, do not forget to check out our list of the best Metaverse games to explore the platform.