MediaTek has announced its MT9602 smart TV chipsetfor 4K HDR displays. The chip comes with a quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 64-bit CPU clocked at a maximum of 1.5GHz. It also sports an embedded ARM Mali-G52 MC1 GPU and supports up to 2GB of RAM. The MT9602 also supports up 4K (3840 x 2160) displays with 60Hz refresh rate alongside HDR10, Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10+ and more.

Codec support includes H.264 for encoding and AV1, AVS2, HEVC, VP9, H.264, and SHVC 4K60 @ 10bit video decoding. Supported connectivity options include HDMI 2.0/1.4 with HDCP 2.2, HDMI 2.1a and USB 2.0. It also supports BBC HLG, HDR10, Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10+ and more.

The MT9602 comes with MediaTek’s AI-PQ (picture quality) & AI-AQ (audio quality) technologies that the company says automatically improves audio and video quality by real-time video optimization. It also supports up to four directional microphones and comes with the company’s proprietary AI voice algorithm.

Announcing the launch of the new TV chip, Mike Chang, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of MediaTek’s Smart Home Business Group, stated – “The launch of MediaTek MT9602 is a testimony of our commitment to ecosystem partners, to bring the latest technologies to the Indian market. I look forward to the upcoming Motorola TVs, powered by the MediaTek MT9602, which is set to redefine user experience.”

The first set of televisions to be powered by the new chipset will be Motorola‘s next-gen smart TV lineup that’s all set to debut in India tomorrow, October 9. These smart TVs will launch exclusively on Flipkart alongside a bunch of other Motorola-branded home appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines, and air conditioners.