MediaTek Announces Kompanio 1380 SoC for Premium Lightweight Chromebooks

After announcing the Kompanio 1300T platform for tablets and Chromebooks last year, MediaTek has today expanded its Kompanio line with the introduction of the flagship-grade Kompanio 1380 chipset for ultra-light and premium Chromebooks. This is an advanced chipset designed to efficiently power future lightweight computing devices. Let’s take a look at the details.

MediaTek Kompanio 1380 SoC Announced

The MediaTek Kompanio 1380 processor (MT8195) is built using TSMC’s 6nm architecture and offers high performance while preventing unnecessary battery drainage. It is an octa-core processor, featuring four high-performance Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 3.0GHz and four ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz. Furthermore, the chipset comes with an integrated 5-core ARM Mali-G57 GPU along with MediaTek’s APU 3.0 multi-core AI processing unit to support AI-assisted camera and voice application features.

The CPU also supports up to a quad-channel 2133MHz LPDDR4x RAM and up to two 4K 60Hz displays or one 4K 60Hz display and two 4K 30Hz displays. Plus, its AV1 Hardware Decoding feature allows the users to stream 4K content with the best quality settings while also preserving battery life.

Other than these, the Kompanio 1380 processor comes with a dedicated audio digital signal processor (DSP) that aims to provide ultra-low power voice-on wakeup (VoW) functionalities for voice assistants like Google Assistant or Cortana. As for wireless connectivity, the chipset supports Wi-Fi 6/6E and Bluetooth 5 technologies.

According to PC Tseng, the General Manager of the Intelligent Multimedia Business at MediaTek, the Kompanio 1380 “stands out with its outstanding processing performance, best-in-class multimedia and AI features, and smooth cloud gaming capabilities, all integrated into an ultra-efficient 6nm chip.”

Now, coming to the availability, the Kompanio 1380 SoC has already been integrated into the upcoming Acer Chromebook Spin 513, which was recently unveiled at CES 2022 and is expected to release in June this year. The company says that more Chromebook devices with this chipset will start showing up in the market soon.