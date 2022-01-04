CES 2022: Acer Launches New Chromebook Spin 513, Chromebook 315, and Chromebook 314

It’s CES time and Acer is one of the companies that has unveiled a slew of products during the ongoing event. Acer has unveiled three new Chromebooks, namely the Chromebook Spin 513, Chromebook 315, and Chromebook 314. All these laptops are meant to cater to different kinds of users, ranging from hybrid office-goers to students learning through digital means. All three Chromebooks feature advanced multi-tasking capabilities, military-grade durability, and recycled materials. Let’s take a look at each of them below.

New Acer Chromebooks Unveiled

Acer Chromebook Spin 513

The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 (model CP513-2H) is a new version of the existing Chromebook Spin 513 that was launched back in 2020. It comes with a 13.5-inch VertiView display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and a resolution of 2256 x 1504 pixels. The screen comes with narrow bezels, offering users more screen real estate for viewing content. It has a 360-degree hinge and can be converted into four modes such as the Tent mode and Tablet mode.

Under the hood, the device packs the octa-core MediaTek Kompanio 1380 CPU, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is backed by a battery that can offer up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.

The Chromebook Spin 513 comes with MIL-STD 810H military-grade durability, Wi-Fi 6, a backlit keyboard, a USB Type-C port, a pair of upward-facing speakers with DTS Audio, a pair of microphones, and more.

Acer Chromebook 315

Acer Chromebook 315 (model CP315-4H/T) is a full-fledged notebook, sporting a 15.6-inch anti-glare Full HD IPS display with an option for a touch-enabled screen. There is a flare-reducing technology-backed HDR webcam that delivers a wide field of view for users to enjoy high-quality video calls.

Acer says that the device packs the latest Intel processors. Hence, it is likely backed by Intel Celeron dual-core N4500 CPU, Celeron quad-core N5100 CPU, or the Pentium Silver N600 processor. This is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device offers up to 10 hours of battery life and supports Wi-Fi 6 for high-speed wireless connectivity.

As for the ports, the laptop gets two USB-C ports on each side, a MicroSD slot, a full-size keyboard with a numeric pad, and a touchpad made with a unique eco-friendly material, which the company calls OceanGlass. Acer says that the OceanGlass touchpad is entirely made of plastic waste from oceans that have been recycled into a glass-like material.

Acer Chromebook 314

Acer Chromebook 314 (model CB314-3H/T) is a budget-friendly option for students. It features a 14-inch Full HD display with anti-glare technology and an option for a multi-touch-enabled screen. The laptop also supports the MIL-STD 810H standard for extra durability. It also claims to deliver a 10-hour battery life on regular usage.

Much like its elder sibling, the device packs the latest Intel processors and an OceanGlass-made touchpad. Furthermore, it comes with support for Wi-Fi 6 for high-speed wireless connectivity and a webcam with temporal noise reduction (TNR) technology for improved video calls in low-light conditions. Other than these, there’s also a USB-C port and DTS Audio-supported speakers in tow here.

Pricing and Availability

The new Chromebook Spin 513 starts at $600 (~Rs 44,704) and will be available to buy in North America from June 2022. It will be up for grabs in EMEA in April 2022 at a starting price of Euros 649 (~ Rs 54,700).

The Chromebook 315 and 314 start at $300 (~Rs 22,352) in the USA in January 2022. In Europe, however, the Chromebook 315 will start at Euros 399 (~Rs 33,552), and the Chromebook 314 will start at Euros 369 (~Rs 31,029). While the Chromebook 315 will be available in EMEA in late Q1 2022, the Chromebook 314 will be available in April 2022.