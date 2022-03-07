Home News Mid-Range MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Beats High-End Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 on Geekbench
Mid-Range MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Beats High-End Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 on Geekbench

Earlier this month, MediaTek announced its Dimensity 8000 series chipsets for upper mid-range 5G smartphones, including the Dimensity 8100 SoC. While the chipset’s on-paper specs mean that it should technically deliver an inferior performance than the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, it wasn’t the case during benchmark tests. In a recent Geekbench benchmarking test, the Dimensity 8100 chipset was able to beat the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in multi-core performance.

MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Beats Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

The reputable Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station recently shared a few screenshots, showcasing the Geekbench 5 scores of the Dimensity 8100, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and the Snapdragon 888 chipsets. All three tests were conducted using Realme devices and the results are pretty interesting.

MediaTek Dimensity 8100 geekbench scores

The Dimensity 8100, running inside a Realme device with model number RMX3562 (most likely the Realme GT Neo 3), was able to churn out a single-core score of 965 and a multi-core score of 4071. While the single-core score of the Dimensity 8100 (965) was lower than the single-core score of the SD 8 Gen 1 (1273), the former was able to beat the 3809 multi-core score of Snapdragon’s latest flagship chipset.

It is surprising, considering the fact that the Dimensity 8100 chipset is made using TSMC’s 5nm architecture. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, on the other hand, is made using the foundry’s 4nm process. For those who don’t know, a lower process node usually means higher performance and improved power efficiency. Moreover, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC features the ARM Cortex-X1 primary core, which is meant to deliver improved performance.

Comparing the Dimensity 8100 chipset to last year’s Snapdragon 888, the Snapdragon chipset could not surpass the multi-core score of MediaTek’s offering. Although the Dimensity 8100 SoC lost in the single-core department. It is worth mentioning that these benchmark tests do not determine real-world performance. We shall see how it performs in the real world once smartphones packing the latest MediaTek chip start hitting the markets.

That said, this is still impressive that a mid-range chipset was able to surpass a high-end one in the performance department. It also goes on to show how MediaTek is picking up pace and is able to beat Qualcomm, which has been a leader for a while now. Recently, a report by IDC also showed how MediaTek surpassed Qualcomm in the US in Q4 2021.

Do let us know your thoughts on the fact that the Dimensity 8100 with a 5nm architecture was able to beat the 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in terms of performance in the comments below. Meanwhile, you can check out our in-depth comparison between the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 9000 chipset via the link right here.

