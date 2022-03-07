Mid-Range MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Beats High-End Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 on Geekbench

Earlier this month, MediaTek announced its Dimensity 8000 series chipsets for upper mid-range 5G smartphones, including the Dimensity 8100 SoC. While the chipset’s on-paper specs mean that it should technically deliver an inferior performance than the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, it wasn’t the case during benchmark tests. In a recent Geekbench benchmarking test, the Dimensity 8100 chipset was able to beat the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in multi-core performance.

MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Beats Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

The reputable Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station recently shared a few screenshots, showcasing the Geekbench 5 scores of the Dimensity 8100, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and the Snapdragon 888 chipsets. All three tests were conducted using Realme devices and the results are pretty interesting.

The Dimensity 8100, running inside a Realme device with model number RMX3562 (most likely the Realme GT Neo 3), was able to churn out a single-core score of 965 and a multi-core score of 4071. While the single-core score of the Dimensity 8100 (965) was lower than the single-core score of the SD 8 Gen 1 (1273), the former was able to beat the 3809 multi-core score of Snapdragon’s latest flagship chipset.

It is surprising, considering the fact that the Dimensity 8100 chipset is made using TSMC’s 5nm architecture. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, on the other hand, is made using the foundry’s 4nm process. For those who don’t know, a lower process node usually means higher performance and improved power efficiency. Moreover, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC features the ARM Cortex-X1 primary core, which is meant to deliver improved performance.

Dimensity 8100

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Comparing the Dimensity 8100 chipset to last year’s Snapdragon 888, the Snapdragon chipset could not surpass the multi-core score of MediaTek’s offering. Although the Dimensity 8100 SoC lost in the single-core department. It is worth mentioning that these benchmark tests do not determine real-world performance. We shall see how it performs in the real world once smartphones packing the latest MediaTek chip start hitting the markets.

That said, this is still impressive that a mid-range chipset was able to surpass a high-end one in the performance department. It also goes on to show how MediaTek is picking up pace and is able to beat Qualcomm, which has been a leader for a while now. Recently, a report by IDC also showed how MediaTek surpassed Qualcomm in the US in Q4 2021.

Do let us know your thoughts on the fact that the Dimensity 8100 with a 5nm architecture was able to beat the 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in terms of performance in the comments below. Meanwhile, you can check out our in-depth comparison between the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 9000 chipset via the link right here.