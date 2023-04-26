Realme 11 Series Launch Date Is Out

Realme is all set to introduce the successor to last year’s Realme 10 series with the launch of the Realme 11 lineup. The company has finally revealed the launch date, which is scheduled for next month. Here’s what we know so far!

Realme 11: Coming Soon

Realme recently took to Weibo to reveal that the Realme 11 Series is all set to launch in China on May 10 at 4:00 pm local time (1:30 pm IST). While the brand hasn’t officially clarified the number of devices it will launch on May 10th, we expect at least three devices, the Realme 11, the Realme 11 Pro, and the Realme 11 Pro+.

Currently, details around the specifications of the Realme 11 are scarce. The Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ could feature 6.7-inch curved-edge AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution. The devices’ camera configuration could go about 200MP for the main camera. While the Realme 11 Pro might have a dual-camera setup, the Realme 11 Pro+ might opt for three in number. Details about their front cameras have not yet been released.

Both smartphones may ship with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7000-series chip under the hood, along with a 5,000mAh battery. According to their 3C certifications, the Realme 11 Pro will offer 67W fast charging while the Realme 11 Pro+ will offer 100W fast charging. The vanilla Realme 11 might support 33W fast charging, much like the Realme 10. The Realme 11 could come with 5G, an AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, and more.

The devices are launching in China first and will likely be launched in India soon after. However, the official India launch date is yet to be confirmed. There’s also no word on pricing yet. We will update you as soon as more details surface. Stay tuned!

Featured Image: Realme 10 Pro