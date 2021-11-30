MediaTek Dimensity 7000 Specs Leaked; Mali-G510 GPU, Cortex-A78 Cores Tipped

Following the announcement of MediaTek’s latest Dimensity 9000 chipset earlier this month, we saw a report that the Taiwanese giant is working on another high-end mobile chipset dubbed the Dimensity 7000. And now, we have some more information about the upcoming MediaTek chipset, with reports suggest might feature Cortex-A78 cores and the Mali G510 GPU.

The previous tip by reputable Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station suggested that the MediaTek Dimensity 7000 SoC will support 75W fast charging. Now, a recent post on Weibo by the tipster has revealed some additional specs of the chipset.

As per Digital Chat Station, the Dimensity 7000 will be an octa-core processor, built on TSMC’s 5nm process. It will feature four high-performance Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.75GHz and four Cortex-A55 efficiency cores running at 2.0GHz.

The tipster also suggests that the chipset might boast the latest ARM Mali-G510 GPU that succeeds the Mali-G57 GPU. The former, if you are unaware, promises to deliver a 100% performance improvement and 22% improved efficiency over its predecessor. So, Dimensity 7000 should be able to handle high-end games and graphic-intensive tasks more easily than its predecessors.

Now, other than these details, not much is known about MediaTek’s upcoming Dimensity chipset as of now. The company has not revealed any information about the SoC as of writing this article. However, the rumor mill suggests that MediaTek might announce the launch of the chipset for mid-range devices soon. So, stay tuned for more updates.