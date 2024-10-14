Massive Honkai Star Rail Leak Reveals Upcoming Lore and Characters Beyond HSR 3.0

Honkai Star Rail players will soon be returning to Penacony with version 2.6, Rappa being the sole new playable character in the update. After that, version 2.7 will likely have us return to Xianzhou Luofu and give story updates on Tingyun’s revival and Sunday’s future. If we look further than version after 2.7, we will be heading into Amphoreus in version 3.0 which will start a completely new chapter of trailblazing for players. With so much content planned ahead by Hoyoverse, we are bound to get leaks. Recently, a massive Honkai Star Rail leak has surfaced giving us spicy leaks about multiple upcoming story events that will definitely excite all the HSR players.

Honkai Star Rail Upcoming Leaked Plotlines and Playable Characters

A recent leak via Galaxy Leak posted on Reddit and marked as Questionable, reveals a ton of information about the upcoming story events in Honkai Star Rail. There is too much information added in this leak and some of them appear credible while others don’t. Here I have summarized the HSR leaks and also mentioned my opinion on them and their likely authenticity.

HSR Storyline and Game Mechanic Leaks:

Sunday’s future story leak : Sunday was originally planned to join the Stellaron Hunters by later changed to board the Astral Express. It is unconfirmed whether he will be a long-term story character. (Sounds authentic and goes along with other leaks)

: Sunday was originally planned to join the Stellaron Hunters by later changed to board the Astral Express. It is unconfirmed whether he will be a long-term story character. (Sounds authentic and goes along with other leaks) Next Ten Stonehearts’ Appearance : Opal will appear in version 3.0 and Sugilite may appear in 4.0. (Opal’s leak seems authentic and matches with other recent leaks, Sugilite leak sounds more of a guess)

: Opal will appear in version 3.0 and Sugilite may appear in 4.0. (Opal’s leak seems authentic and matches with other recent leaks, Sugilite leak sounds more of a guess) New Health draining mechanic : Version 3.0 will add a new Health draining mechanic and Blade will greatly benefit from it. (Questionable, can be linked to new world mechanic)

: Version 3.0 will add a new Health draining mechanic and Blade will greatly benefit from it. (Questionable, can be linked to new world mechanic) Stellaron Hunter Appearance : Elio might appear but at the later 3.x versions (Questionable, seems more of a guess and lacks any other info)

: Elio might appear but at the later 3.x versions (Questionable, seems more of a guess and lacks any other info) Character Skins: Skins won’t be implemented anytime soon. (Not sure, depends on Hoyoverse)

HSR Playable Characters and Kit Leaks:

Fugue (5-star Tingyun’s) leaked kit : We have already made a dedicated article for Fugue’s leaked kit, eidolons, traces, and signature light cone with the help of multiple leaks, so you can simply check it out instead.

: We have already made a dedicated article for Fugue’s leaked kit, eidolons, traces, and signature light cone with the help of multiple leaks, so you can simply check it out instead. Sunday’s leaked kit : Mentions the leaked kit of Sunday, which we have already covered in the dedicated Sunday leaked kit article, so check that instead.

: Mentions the leaked kit of Sunday, which we have already covered in the dedicated Sunday leaked kit article, so check that instead. New Familiar HI3 character : Version 3.0 will have a familiar character from HI3, and she is not Elysia. (Questionable, might be guessing based on Acheron’s appearance in Penacony)

: Version 3.0 will have a familiar character from HI3, and she is not Elysia. (Questionable, might be guessing based on Acheron’s appearance in Penacony) New DoT character : The DoT will get a new member to strengthen them. (Seems accurate and goes with the Nihility healer leak)

: The DoT will get a new member to strengthen them. (Seems accurate and goes with the Nihility healer leak) March 7th’s new path: New path for March 7th will be available in version 3.x but not early. (Seems accurate with what we have heard from Hoyoverse about March 7th)

So, this is all the information revealed by the recent Honkai Star Rail leaks. Tell us your opinion on this leak and which ones you think are correct. Use the comment section to express your ideas or theories about Amphoreus.