Honkai Star Rail Tingyun 5-star (Fugue) Drip Marketing Leaked: Check Out Details

Honkai Star Rail was recently forced to release the Drip Marketing of Sunday early for version 2.7 as it was mistakenly released early by the Honkai Star Rail JP account on YouTube. Now, the same has happened for the highly anticipated Tingyun’s new form as her Drip Marketing has been leaked out of nowhere. So far, the leak has been anonymous with no proper hint of where it came from before flooding Twitter and known leaker groups. However, the Tingyun Drip Marketing leak is in Chinese and not in English or Japanese.

Note: There is a possibility of this Drip Marketing to be false and simply a fan art made by someone in the style of Hoyoverse. Until we can confirm the source, take this leak with a grain of salt.

HSR Fugue Drip Marketing Leaked: Tingyun’s New 5-star Form

According to the leaked Drip Marketing, Tingyun’s new form will have the name Fugue and will be a 5-star Nihility character with the Fire damage type. The Chinese version of the name for Tingyun’s new form literally translates to “Forget to Belong” (Google Translate) and the poetic translation is “Forgetting one’s return journey” (Gemini AI). We have already covered a few details about Tingyun’s 5-star kit from leaks, so make sure to check our post on that if you are interested. 5✦ Fugue (Fire: Nihility)



Yesterday, Honkai Star Rail’s X (Twitter) posted that the second part of the Drip Marketing for HSR 2.7 would be released on October 11, after the end of the version 2.6 Livestream. Everyone in the community was very upset about this as they were expecting to see the new form of Tingyun after Sunday’s Drip marketing. It seems the players in the community will no longer have to wait to get a look at Tingyun’s new form Fugue.

So far, Hoyoverse has not made any response to the Fugue Drip marketing leak yet, nor have they officially released the Drip marketing for her character. We will have to wait and see if they provide any statement or release Tingyun’s Drip Marketing early, going against their previous word. Tell us what you think about another Drip Marketing leaking early from Hoyoverse, and what you think about Tingyun’s new design.