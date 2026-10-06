Marvel Rivals Season 10.5 Dev Vision Teases New Avengers Modes, Halloween Skins, and More

Marvel Rivals Season 10.5 is right around the corner, and a new Dev Vision Vol. 22 video dropped today, offering a sneak peek at the new content coming with the mid-season update. GuangGuang, Marvel Rivals’ creative director, revealed upcoming Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame-themed game modes, along with the Halloween costumes and events arriving in Season 10.5.

Everything New Coming to Marvel Rivals in Season 10.5

As confirmed in the Marvel Rivals Season 10 roadmap, Season 10.5 launches on October 9, 2026, at 9 AM UTC. As per the latest Marvel Rivals Dev Vision Vol. 22 video, the Avengers: Infinity War PvP mode will be available on the Season 10.5 launch day. No new hero will be introduced in the upcoming mid-season update, as we already know.

Path to Doomsday — Avengers: Infinity War PvP Mode

The Path to Doomsday — Avengers: Infinity War event is confirmed as a new fast-paced 2v2 PvP mode. 13 iconic Avengers heroes will be available, and 12 players must form six teams of two. GuangGuang describes the new mode as an intense 2v2 deathmatch in the fields of Wakanda.

All teams are granted an Infinity Stone at the start of the match, and random upgrade cards between rounds. The team that is repeatedly defeated and loses all of its health will be eliminated from the match. So, it’s going to be an exciting PvP event, similar to the previously released Avengers PvP mode.

Image Credit: NetEase Games

Path to Doomsday — Avengers: Endgame PvE Mode

Following the reveal of Infinity War PvP mode, GuangGuang also unveiled the details about the Avengers: Endgame PvE mode. The Endgame PvE mode is scheduled for launch on October 22, 2026. In this upcoming PvE mode, 50 players team up to battle Thanos and his monstrous army in the ruins of Avengers Compound, just like in the Avengers movie.

In addition to two new game modes in Marvel Rivals, GuanGuang confirmed that Avengers-themed activities will be hosted in the Times Square social hub. So, players can look forward to earning Free Units, emotes, nameplates, and more.

Halloween Events in Marvel Rivals Season 10.5

The Alchemax Headquarters map will now be available in 18v18 Annihilation mode. Moreover, heroes such as Devil Dinosaur, Blade, Elsa Bloodstone, Deadpool, Rocket Raccoon, Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Scarlet Witch, and Black Cat in Marvel Rivals will receive new Halloween costumes in the Season 10.5 update.

Players can also participate in the Hallow’s Glow event to earn the new Halloween-themed costumes and cosmetics for free on October 15, 2026. Another Halloween event called Night of Illusions is arriving on October 29, 2026. It is described as an interactive puzzle experience; thus, it may be similar to the popular Death of Apocalypse event in Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals Ignite 2026 Grand Finals

Lastly, GuangGuang revealed that the Marvel Rivals Ignite 2026 Grand Final will take place at DreamHack Stockholm in Sweden this year. 12 teams around the world will compete, and in the end, only one will be crowned the ultimate Marvel Rivals Ignite 2026 champion.

In the end, GuangGuang surprisingly said that Zhiyong is still working on balance changes for the Season 10.5 update. So stay tuned for the Marvel Rivals Season 10.5 balance changes patch notes.