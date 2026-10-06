Marvel Rivals Avengers Infinity War PvP Mode Gameplay Revealed in New Trailer

Ahead of Marvel Rivals Season 10.5’s release, NetEase Games has begun revealing all the new content arriving in the mid-season update. Following a brief tease in Marvel Rivals Dev Vision Vol. 22, NetEase Games has released a new gameplay trailer for the Path to Doomsday — Avengers: Infinity War PvP mode.

GuangGuang confirmed in Marvel Rivals Season 10.5 dev vision that the Path to Doomsday — Avengers: Infinity War PvP mode will be available on Season 10.5 launch day. The creative director of Marvel Rivals also shared a sneak peek of the 2v2 PvP mode earlier.

Now, NetEase Games has unveiled a brand-new gameplay trailer for Avengers: Infinity War PvP mode. 12 players will be divided into 6 duo teams for an intense 2v2 deathmatch. Each team will receive one of the six Infinity Stones from the Marvel universe at the start of the match.

For example, if you equip the Time Stone, you can rewind time for a short period. Alternatively, if you select the Reality Stone, you can transform enemy attacks into bubbles. Similar to the new Marvel Rivals team-up abilities, the Infinity Stones will have both base and enhanced effects.

Image Credit: NetEase Games

Moreover, players will also receive random cards between rounds, similar to Marvel Rivals Blood Hunt mode. These upgrade cards let players freely create a specific build for their favorite Marvel Rivals heroes.

Players can steal another team’s Infinity Stone by defeating them in a round. Teams that run out of total health are eliminated, and the last surviving duo is the winner in Marvel Rivals Path to Doomsday — Avengers: Infinity War PvP mode.

A new clip featuring Thanos wielding the Infinity Gauntlet is briefly shown at the end of the gameplay trailer. Finally, players got their first look at the Mad Titan, and the Infinity War mode may lay the foundation for the upcoming Avengers: Endgame mode.

All in all, the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War mode has excited PvP players. Let us wait and see if the new game mode in Marvel Rivals can fill the void left by a hero-less mid-season update.