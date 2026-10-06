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Marvel Rivals Avengers Infinity War PvP Mode Gameplay Revealed in New Trailer

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Marvel Rivals Infinity War mode
Image Credit: NetEase Games
In Short
  • Marvel Rivals Avengers: Infinity War mode releases on October 9, 2026.
  • It is a 2v2 PvP mode featuring 6 duo teams competing against one another.
  • Players will also be able to use Infinity Stones in the Infinity War PvP mode.
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Ahead of Marvel Rivals Season 10.5’s release, NetEase Games has begun revealing all the new content arriving in the mid-season update. Following a brief tease in Marvel Rivals Dev Vision Vol. 22, NetEase Games has released a new gameplay trailer for the Path to Doomsday — Avengers: Infinity War PvP mode.

GuangGuang confirmed in Marvel Rivals Season 10.5 dev vision that the Path to Doomsday — Avengers: Infinity War PvP mode will be available on Season 10.5 launch day. The creative director of Marvel Rivals also shared a sneak peek of the 2v2 PvP mode earlier.

Now, NetEase Games has unveiled a brand-new gameplay trailer for Avengers: Infinity War PvP mode. 12 players will be divided into 6 duo teams for an intense 2v2 deathmatch. Each team will receive one of the six Infinity Stones from the Marvel universe at the start of the match.

For example, if you equip the Time Stone, you can rewind time for a short period. Alternatively, if you select the Reality Stone, you can transform enemy attacks into bubbles. Similar to the new Marvel Rivals team-up abilities, the Infinity Stones will have both base and enhanced effects.

Thanos in Marvel Rivals
Image Credit: NetEase Games

Moreover, players will also receive random cards between rounds, similar to Marvel Rivals Blood Hunt mode. These upgrade cards let players freely create a specific build for their favorite Marvel Rivals heroes.

Players can steal another team’s Infinity Stone by defeating them in a round. Teams that run out of total health are eliminated, and the last surviving duo is the winner in Marvel Rivals Path to Doomsday — Avengers: Infinity War PvP mode.

A new clip featuring Thanos wielding the Infinity Gauntlet is briefly shown at the end of the gameplay trailer. Finally, players got their first look at the Mad Titan, and the Infinity War mode may lay the foundation for the upcoming Avengers: Endgame mode.

All in all, the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War mode has excited PvP players. Let us wait and see if the new game mode in Marvel Rivals can fill the void left by a hero-less mid-season update.

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Portrait of Ajith Kumar
Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is a Gaming and Entertainment Writer at Beebom, with over three years of experience delivering the latest news, guides, reviews, etc. He is a video game aficionado who has held a controller for almost his entire life. He loves immersing himself in souls and souls-like games, as well as story-rich RPGs, ARPGs, Survival Horror, and PS exclusives. His hunger to devour other players has led him to spend countless hours on live-service games like Marvel Rivals, Valorant, Fortnite, and ARC Raiders. After work, you will find him trying to clear his never-ending gaming backlog or juggling between his favorite live-service titles. Apart from gaming, Ajith also enjoys watching movies, TV shows, anime, and Real Madrid.

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