Marvel Rivals Season 10.5 Roadmap: All Upcoming Game Modes, Skins, Events, and More

For the first time in Marvel Rivals history, a new hero isn’t debuting in a major update. Therefore, NetEase Games has planned plenty of new content for Marvel Rivals Season 10.5, including two Avengers-themed game modes, Halloween skins, events, and more. Check out the Marvel Rivals Season 10.5 roadmap to learn more about what’s coming to the game in the coming weeks.

Marvel Rivals Season 10.5 Roadmap: Full List of All Events

The official Marvel Rivals X account shared the Season 10.5 roadmap. As mentioned earlier, no new hero will make their debut on Season 10.5 launch day. Instead, NetEase Games is introducing a new PvP Marvel Rivals game mode and an event based on the Avengers: Infinity War movie.

Following the arrival of the next Path to Doomsday Avengers event, players can look forward to all-new Halloween skins for their favorite heroes. After teasing the new content in the Marvel Rivals Season 10.5 dev vision, NetEase Games has revealed everything coming to the game in the next six weeks well in advance today.

Image Credit: NetEase Games

That said, here is a full list of all the game modes, events, skins, and more new content coming in Marvel Rivals Season 10.5:

October 9

October 16

New Event: All Hallows’ Glow

New Costumes: Marvel Rivals Invisible Woman “Fate Witches” Marvel Rivals Mister Fantastic “Midnight Monsters” Marvel Rivals Deadpool “Midnight Monsters”



October 23

New PvE Mode: Path to Doomsday — Avengers: Endgame

New Costumes: Marvel Rivals Black Cat “Fate Witches” Marvel Rivals Elsa Bloodstone “Midnight Monsters” Marvel Rivals Jeff “Sharknos”



October 30

New Event: Halloween – Night of Illusions

New Costumes: Marvel Rivals Winter Soldier “Celestial Messenger” (Marvel Tokon)



November 6

New Costumes: Marvel Rivals Spider-Man “Worthy Spider-Man” Marvel Rivals The Thing “Cosmic Cook”



November 13

Marvel Rivals Season 11 release

Marvel Rivals Season 10.5, the mid-season update, launches on October 9, 2026, at 9 AM UTC and runs until November 13, 2026. Season 11 is confirmed to introduce a new hero, and the leaked Marvel Rivals character list suggests that it could be Doctor Doom or Nightcrawler.

Season 10.5 is primarily filled with game modes inspired by the final Avengers movies and skins based on the spooky Halloween season. So, let us know your thoughts on the upcoming skins and events in the comments below.