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Marvel’s Upcoming “Project Comet” RPG Leaks with a Full Gameplay Trailer

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
Project Comet leaked key art.
Image Credit: X/@Multiversusie
In Short
  • Marvel's next game is an unannounced free-to-play ARPG titled "Project Comet".
  • Developer Scopely will launch the game at a later date on Android, iOS, and PC.
  • A new leaked gameplay trailer showcases open-world locations, four-player co-op, multiple Marvel heroes, and more.
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Marvel’s next game isn’t a AAA title or a PlayStation exclusive like Marvel’s Wolverine, but it’s a brand-new free-to-play game titled “Project Comet.” A leaked new gameplay trailer debuted on the Chinese platform Bilibili, giving us the clearest look at the game yet after in-game assets initially leaked earlier this year.

The footage shows Marvel heroes such as Spider-Man and Wolverine exploring iconic Marvel locations and teaming up in four-player co-op, with crossplay between PC and mobile reportedly supported. Scopely is developing the unannounced gacha action RPG, drawing on its experience with Marvel Strike Force.

Black Widow in Marvel Project Comet, taking down an enemy.
Image Credit: YouTube/Mobilixion

The art style looks pretty similar to Marvel Rivals, even down to locations like Nueva York, the X-Mansion, Sanctum Sanctorum, and more. Meanwhile, the combat Scopely showcased in the trailer combines basic attacks with cooldown-based special abilities and an ultimate, like in Marvel Future Fight.

It looks like a fusion of Marvel Future Fight and Genshin Impact. However, this is an open-world experience where you’ll have the freedom to explore the Marvel locations with any hero you want. Speaking of heroes, here’s a list of all the Marvel characters we spotted in the trailer, with more in the final game:

  • Doctor Strange
  • Black Widow
  • Elektra
  • Spider-Man
  • Wolverine
  • War Machine
  • The Punisher
  • Scarlet Witch
  • Silver Samurai
  • Blob

Project Comet will likely include a campaign focused on the Fantastic Four’s disappearance after defeating Galactus, along with boss fights against the King of Killers Punisher, Blob, and more. Overall, the game looks similar to Marvel Future Revolution, and it’s already clear you’ll need a good mobile device to run this.

The game’s gacha elements may put some players off, but Project Comet won’t be turn-based like Marvel Strike Force. Speaking of the game, you can check out some Marvel Strike Force codes to get free Shop Credits, Training Modules, and more.

Project Comet feels like Marvel’s answer to DCKO, another tag-team mobile fighting game from DC revealed this year. So, realistically, if Marvel wants to compete with DCKO, Project Comet could easily launch in 2027 on mobile devices and PC.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

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