Tesco, the England-based grocery retailing giant, is giving away various electronic products to its customers as part of its new Super Substitute initiative. The company did not formally announce anything about it. However, some Tesco customers have started receiving surprise gifts including Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxy Tabs, and more with their orders in some of the Tesco stores in the UK.

Nick James, a usual Tesco shopper, recently went to grab his click-and-collect order for a kilo of apples from his nearest Tesco grocery store, when he got a huge surprise. Upon opening his bag of apples, he saw a brand new box of an Apple iPhone SE. He shared his experience via a tweet, which you can check out below.

A big thanks this week to @Tesco & @tescomobile. On Wednesday evening we went to pick up our click and collect order and had a little surprise in there – an Apple iPhone SE. Apparently we ordered apples and randomly got an apple iphone! Made my sons week! 😁 #tesco #substitute pic.twitter.com/Mo8rZoAUwD — Nick James (@TreedomTW1) April 10, 2021

Now, Nick is one of the lucky customers who got an Apple iPhone SE with his order of apples. However, would he have ordered frozen codfish, he would have gotten the AirPods. And if ordered a pack of Mini Cheddars, he might have gotten an iPhone 12 Mini.

Apart from Apple devices, Tesco is also giving away other smartphones to customers on their orders. For starters, if you order laundry tablets, you might get a Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 with your order. Ordering gnocchi, on the other hand, could get you a Nokia 3.4, while freshly baked bread rolls will fetch you a Motorola E7.

Moreover, the English retailing giant is giving offering other accessories like the Galaxy Watch 3 with orders of the Galaxy chocolate drinks, the Galaxy Buds Live with cotton buds orders, and the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 (Black variant) with orders of Pampers diapers.

The Super Substitute offer went live last week and will end today. So, if you are living in the UK, find a Tesco store near you and grab your favorite grocery items to stand a chance of winning Apple and Samsung goodies.

Featured Image Courtesy: Nick James (@TreedomTW1)