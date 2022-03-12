Made-in-India Petascale Supercomputer “Param Ganga” Installed at IIT Roorkee

In addition to various Indian supercomputers that are already in existence, a new made-in-India Petascale Supercomputer facility has been established at India’s IIT Roorkee. This initiative aims to boost the user community and bring the power of a supercomputer into the hands of engineers and researchers.

Param Ganga Supercomputer Installed in IIT Roorkee

Called Param Ganga, the Petascale Supercomputer has been developed under India’s National Supercomputing Mission (NSM) and deployed by the Center for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC).

It has been designed and commissioned by the C-DAC under Phase 2 of the “build approach of the NSM.” Previously, C-DAC has developed and deployed 11 systems with a cumulative computing power of over 20 Petaflops (Peta Floating-Point Operations Per Second) in various institutions and organizations as part of Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the NSM. As part of tireless journey of success of National Supercomputing Mission, Petascale Supercomputer “PARAM Ganga” has been established at IIT Roorkee.@GoI_MeitY @cdacindia @AshwiniVaishnaw @Rajeev_GoI



Details: https://t.co/YFgw5qxAn5



(1/n) pic.twitter.com/kuO3yTze4b— PIB_India MeitY (@MeityPib) March 8, 2022

The supercomputer comes with a capacity of 1.66 Petaflops and is designed to support researchers and engineering students of IIT Roorkee and other neighboring academic institutions.

“IIT Roorkee will carry out advanced research and capacity building using this supercomputing infrastructure developed under NSM. I am happy to see that the critical components of PARAM Ganga, such as motherboards for compute nodes and direct contact liquid cooling data centers, are manufactured in India as per the Government of India initiative of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” said B.V.R Mohan Reddy, the Chairman of the Board of Governors at IIT Roorkee.

IIT Roorkee had also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with C-DAC before the establishment of Param Ganga. The supercomputing facility aims to help researchers and engineers solve complex problems of national or global significance. Furthermore, the new high-performance computing (HPC) facility will serve as a hub for modern-day research as well as theoretical and experimental work.

So, what do you think about this supercomputer facility in IIT Roorkee? Let us know your thoughts on the Param Ganga supercomputer in the comments below.