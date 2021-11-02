macOS Monterey Update is Reportedly Bricking Older Macs

As announced at its Unleashed hardware event alongside the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with a notch (which you can hide), Apple started rolling out the macOS Monterey update on October 25 last week. Now, if you are planning to upgrade to macOS Monterey to experience all the new macOS 12 features, you will have to proceed with caution as the update is reportedly bricking older Macs.

macOS Monterey Bricking Older Macs

As MacRumors reports, users have taken to Apple Support and Twitter to seek help after the macOS Monterey update bricked their Macs. It doesn’t look like an isolated issue as there are multiple reports from MacBook users highlighting macOS 12’s bricking problem.

“I was updating my MacBook Pro from 2018 and it was doing fine until the screen suddenly turned black and now it won’t turn on. I’ve checked the outlet, the cable, the brick, everything. I’ve held power for 10 seconds and nothing happens. I have no signs of life on my MacBook,” wrote a MacBook Pro user on the Apple Support Community. Don't update to Monterey until it's fully stable!!! My MBA (early 2015) will automatically turn off after 5min or sometimes even while it's booting. Now it's not usable… 😟😥@AppleSupport @Apple #Apple #MacBookAir #Monterey pic.twitter.com/H10DFi9uWT— Akhil NJ (@nj10_Akhil) October 30, 2021 2019 #Apple #MacbookPro bricked again, second time in two years. Wow. Ports continue to stop working, not allowing charging, which bricks this. Can’t reset SMC because there’s no power going in. What else could help me determine I bought a lemon??? #applesupport @AppleSupport — Daniel Lin (@itsDannyLin) October 27, 2021

If all of this sounds familiar, that’s because it is. It is not the first time a macOS update is bricking older MacBook Pro models. In November last year, Apple’s macOS Big Sur update bricked old MacBook Pros. Well, just like last year, the macOS update seems to be haunting users with older Mac hardware this time around.

If you were planning to update to macOS Monterey on your previous-gen Mac, waiting for a new update that doesn’t render your machine useless would be your best bet. Did you try updating to macOS Monterey yet? If yes, did you face this bricking problem? Let us know in the comments below.