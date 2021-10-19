Apple Will Release macOS 12 Monterey Globally on October 25

Following the announcement of Apple’s next-gen macOS 12 update, dubbed macOS Monterey, at its WWDC 2021 developer conference earlier this year, the company seeded several betas of the desktop OS for beta testers. Now, after launching its latest M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro models, the Cupertino giant has announced the release date for the public version of macOS Monterey – October 25.

The new macOS update will come as a free OTA update for all compatible Mac devices on October 25 next week. You can check out our dedicated story on which Mac devices will receive the macOS Monterey update via the corresponding link.

Now, for those unaware, we have already seen various new features that Apple released for macOS Monterey in the developer and public beta of the update. Moreover, macOS Monterey will bring several features that will be exclusive to the M1 Macs.

The new features of macOS 12 Monterey include SharePlay for FaceTime, new Safari features, and Universal control that will enable Mac and iPad users to easily transfer files between each other. However, some of the features may not make their way at launch as Apple, in its official press release for the new MacBook Pro models, stated that features like SharePlay and Universal Control are coming “later this fall.” Hence, chances are Apple will roll out the missing-at-launch features via a later update.

So, if you own a macOS 12 Monterey-compatible device, you can check for the OTA update on October 25 (Monday). However, if you want to try out some of the new Mac features right now, you can check out our story on how to download and install the public beta of macOS 12 Monterey right here.