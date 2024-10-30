Home > News > Apple Upgrades M2 and M3 MacBook Air With 16GB RAM In Base Models With No Price Hikes

Apple today unveiled its much-awaited MacBook Pro with M4 processors. Alongside the M4 MacBook Pro release, Apple also announced that the MacBook Air lineup now starts with 16GB RAM, doubling the previous 8GB RAM. The best part is this boost in the RAM doesn’t come with a price hike. The MacBook Pro lineup still starts at $999.

This change applies to the 13-inch MacBook Air with the M2, the 13-inch model with the M3 chip, and the 15-inch model with the M3 chip. Previously, you would have to pay an extra $200 for the 16GB RAM option. As a part of the adjustment, the higher-end 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air with the M3 chip now include 24GB of RAM at no extra cost.

While we don’t have an M4 MacBook Air yet, the existing models have got a nice upgrade. Besides the upgraded RAM, no other changes were announced for the MacBook Air models.

This interesting move comes after Apple announced its latest M4 Mac Mini and 14-inch & 16-inch MacBook Pro with a base RAM of 16GB. The latest Mac Studio and Mac Pro already start with 32GB and 64GB RAM options, respectively. Now that Apple has expanded this across the existing MacBook Air, this marks the end of the 8GB era, for good. The entire Mac lineup now starts with at least 16GB RAM. So, no matter which new Mac you buy, it will have a minimum of 16GB RAM for better performance for Apple Intelligence features.

