Apple’s New USB-C Magic Mouse Still Features the Notoriously Frustrating Design

Apple has just refreshed its all-in-one PC lineup with the launch of the new iMac with an M4 processor. Along with an upgraded iMac, Apple has also launched a redesigned Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Trackpad that ditches the old Lightning connector in favor of the USB-C standard. Since the new iPhones and iPads do not come with Lightning cables, users might not have a compatible cable lying around if their peripherals go out of charge. Thankfully, you can now use a USB-C cable to charge your iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Magic Mouse, and other peripherals.

While the addition of the USB-C port is a nice change, the Magic Mouse still has that design flaw that baffled iMac owners for years now. You’ve guessed that right! The new USB-C Magic Mouse still has the charging port on its bottom. I feel this is one of the most annoying design faults ever found in Apple’s products. When the Magic Mouse runs out of battery and you need to charge it, you can’t use the mouse because you have to flip it upside down to plug in a charging cable.

Now that Apple has swapped out the Lightning connector with a USB-C port, it should have also considered moving the charging port from the bottom. It’s been forever that the charging port has remained at the bottom and annoyed users. While we saw a few updates to the Magic Mouse, the charging port is still there at the bottom.

Today, almost every wireless mouse has a charging port on the upper half of the body so users can charge and use the mouse at the same time. Sadly, Apple doesn’t believe in this convenience. Apple said they have placed the charging port at the bottom of the mouse to achieve a seamless top and front appearance, maintaining their minimal design philosophy. Well, this might make the mouse aesthetically pleasing, but isn’t a user-friendly choice.

Several years down, users will still have to deal with this annoyance. Even if you invest in a new $99 Magic Mouse, you still can’t use it while charging. If it goes out of juice, forget about your work, and just flip your mouse and wait until the battery tops up. Come on Apple, just accept and fix this weird design choice.