Apple Announces New iMac with M4 Processor and 16GB RAM in New Colors

As promised, Apple today kicks off its “exciting week of announcements” with the introduction of an all-new iMac with M4 processor, which debuted with the iPad Pro earlier this year. The upgrade comes one year after Apple launched its iMac with M3 chipset. In addition to the upgraded M4 processor, the new 24-inch iMac comes in fresh colors, a nano texture display option, and more. Read on to know the specifications in detail.

M4 iMac: Specs & Features

The new iMac Mini features the same ultra-thin design with a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display, but now there’s a nano glass display option to reduce reflections and glare. The prime highlight of the 2024 iMac is the insanely capable M4 processor, Apple Intelligence support, and an upgraded 16GB of RAM. With an M4 chip on board, Apple claims that the new iMac is up to 1.7x faster for daily productivity. Also, it can handle intense workloads like gaming and photo editing, up to 2.1x faster compared to M1 iMac.

The M4 Mac is equipped with four USB-C ports with Thunderbolt connectivity, so you can transfer large videos and other files faster. Also, it can support up to two additional 6K displays, helping you create a massive canvas to boost your productivity. The M4 iMac features a new 12MP Center Stage camera with a Desk View to make video calls more engaging.

Other features include Wi-Fi 6e support, Bluetooth 5.3, a studio-quality three-microphone array, an immersive six-speaker sound system, Touch ID with fast user switching, and more.

Alongside the new iMac with M4, Apple introduced updated versions of the Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad. Rather than the Lightning connector found on the older models, the new color-matched accessories are now equipped with USB-C charging ports. The Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard come in the box with the iMac, with the Magic Trackpad being an optional upgrade.

M4 iMac: Price & Availability

The new M4 iMac starts at $1,299, with an upgraded 16GB of RAM. This time, the iMac is available in an array of playful colors, including green, orange, yellow, pink, purple, blue, and silver. The 2024 iMac is up for pre-order starting today, with shipping starting on Friday, November 8, 2024.