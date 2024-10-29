Home > News > Mac Mini with M4 Pro and 64GB RAM Leaked Ahead of the Launch

Mac Mini with M4 Pro and 64GB RAM Leaked Ahead of the Launch

Kanika Gogia
comment Comments 0
Mac Mini M4

Apple has started its ‘exciting week of announcements’ with the launch of its new 24-inch iMac with M4. In addition to the brand-new iMac, we’ll get to see M4 versions of MacBook Pro and a redesigned Mac mini. It seems we don’t have to wait for an official announcement to discover the Mac Mini specifications. Amazon has leaked the much-rumored M4 Mac mini ahead of the official announcement. The product listing page has been removed, but MacRumors managed to grab some screenshots first.

According to the comparison chart on Amazon for the newly-launched M4 iMac, the upcoming Mac Mini will come with M4 and M4 Pro chip options, with up to a 14-core CPU and up to a 20-core GPU. The chart also indicates that the new Mac mini can be configured with up to 64GB of RAM, double the 32GB unified memory in the current models. Just like the previous models, the storage capacities for the Mac mini might max out at 8TB.

Amazon-Mac-Mini-M4-Leak
Image Courtesy: MacRumors

The chart also shows one tiny image of the new Mac Mini with a headphone jack and two front-facing USB-C ports, presumably with Thunderbolt support. For now, the backside ports are a mystery.

M4-Mac-Mini-Amazon-Leak
Image Courtesy: MacRumors

When the Mac Mini is shown side-by-side with the Mac Studio in a comparison chart, the Mini appears to be notably smaller than the current model. Well, this redesign was previously rumored and Mark Gurman already said that the M4 Mac mini would feature a more compact design which would align it closer to the the size of the Apple TV. This would make the new Mac Mini, one of the best Macs in terms of power, size, and efficiency.

Related Articles
Apple’s New USB-C Magic Mouse Still Features the Notoriously Frustrating Design
Kanika Gogia Oct 29, 2024
Apple Releases iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 with Apple Intelligence
Kanika Gogia Oct 28, 2024
Apple Intelligence Features: All New AI Features Coming to iPhone, iPad & Mac
Kanika Gogia Oct 28, 2024

The chart shows the next Mac Mini will only be available in a Silver finish, like the current model. This might leave the Space Black fans disappointed. The comparison chart seems to be quite authentic and provided by Apple. So, the M4 Mac Mini specifications are likely to be accurate.

By tomorrow, Apple will officially announce the new M4 Mac Mini with full details and pricing. So Stay tuned!

#Tags
#Apple

Kanika Gogia

Kanika has been a loyal iPhone user since 2014 and loves everything Apple. With a Master’s in Computer Applications, passion for technology, and over five years of experience in writing, she landed at Beebom as an Apple Ecosystem Writer. She specializes in writing How To’s, troubleshooting guides, App features, and roundups for Apple users to help them make the best use of their gadgets. When not writing, she loves to try out new recipes and enjoy some family time.

comment Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...