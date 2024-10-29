Mac Mini with M4 Pro and 64GB RAM Leaked Ahead of the Launch

Apple has started its ‘exciting week of announcements’ with the launch of its new 24-inch iMac with M4. In addition to the brand-new iMac, we’ll get to see M4 versions of MacBook Pro and a redesigned Mac mini. It seems we don’t have to wait for an official announcement to discover the Mac Mini specifications. Amazon has leaked the much-rumored M4 Mac mini ahead of the official announcement. The product listing page has been removed, but MacRumors managed to grab some screenshots first.

According to the comparison chart on Amazon for the newly-launched M4 iMac, the upcoming Mac Mini will come with M4 and M4 Pro chip options, with up to a 14-core CPU and up to a 20-core GPU. The chart also indicates that the new Mac mini can be configured with up to 64GB of RAM, double the 32GB unified memory in the current models. Just like the previous models, the storage capacities for the Mac mini might max out at 8TB.

Image Courtesy: MacRumors

The chart also shows one tiny image of the new Mac Mini with a headphone jack and two front-facing USB-C ports, presumably with Thunderbolt support. For now, the backside ports are a mystery.

Image Courtesy: MacRumors

When the Mac Mini is shown side-by-side with the Mac Studio in a comparison chart, the Mini appears to be notably smaller than the current model. Well, this redesign was previously rumored and Mark Gurman already said that the M4 Mac mini would feature a more compact design which would align it closer to the the size of the Apple TV. This would make the new Mac Mini, one of the best Macs in terms of power, size, and efficiency.

The chart shows the next Mac Mini will only be available in a Silver finish, like the current model. This might leave the Space Black fans disappointed. The comparison chart seems to be quite authentic and provided by Apple. So, the M4 Mac Mini specifications are likely to be accurate.

By tomorrow, Apple will officially announce the new M4 Mac Mini with full details and pricing. So Stay tuned!