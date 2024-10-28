Apple Releases iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 with Apple Intelligence

After months of beta testing, Apple finally released the stable versions of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1. The software updates bring the much-awaited Apple Intelligence features to everyone. The iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 updates bring the first set of Apple Intelligence features, including Writing Tools, new Siri UI, Clean Up tool, notification summaries, and much more.

If you’ve got a compatible device, you can download and install the latest update by going to Settings -> General -> Software Update. Apple Intelligence is the main attraction of the new updates. The first set of Apple’s AI system is only available on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, any iPhone 16 model, iPad with A17 Pro or M-series chipset, and all Apple Silicon Macs. To use Apple Intelligence features, you have to go to Settings -> Apple Intelligence & Siri, and turn the toggle on.

Apart from the AI features, iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 bring new additions that might interest users who do not have an Apple Intelligence device. This includes a refined Control Center, Measure app, and the ability to record phone calls.

Other Apple Intelligence features like Genmoji, Image Playground, Image Wand, ChatGPT Integration, and more will arrive later this year. Also, Visual Intelligence, an iPhone 16 exclusive feature will arrive with iOS 18.2, sometime in December.

Everyone has been talking and waiting for Apple Intelligence for months now, so it’s incredibly exciting to finally get hands on the stable version of Apple’s AI-powered tools. It’s worth knowing that Apple Intelligence is only in US English, for now.