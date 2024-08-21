Monument Valley 3 Is Back with More Puzzles and Beauty

Ask any gamer in love with beautiful and confounding games and they will mention the Monument Valley series. Released a decade ago, Monument Valley revolved around Princess Ida and her adventures through an optically mysterious world as she tried to get to safety. And while its sequel gave us a taste, everyone wanted more. Well, that’s now a reality as Monument Valley 3 has been announced at Gamescom 2024.

Back with the same beauty and confusion, Monument Valley 3 focuses on a dual protagonist scenario as supposedly Princess Ida and another character make their way through various puzzles.

As expected Monument Valley 3 looks absolutely mindblowing and surreal in the gameplay trailer. The clip further shows new puzzles that make our minds go insane. Besides the dual protagonists, Monument Valley 3 will also come with new characters including a very deadly fish that swallows the entire map whole.

Monument Valley 3 releases on December 10, 2024, exclusively on Netflix Games. So if there was any time to get the streaming service, it is now.

That said, are you excited to jump back into Monument Valley 3? Share your thoughts in the comments below!