With the new year right around the corner, LG is planning to expand its premium TV portfolio. The Korean giant is well-known for its OLED TVs in the high-end segment and well, the LCD TVs cover the entry-level and mid-range markets. However, LG is now set to make the leap to mini LED technology. It has confirmed today that it will show off its first-ever QNED Mini LED TVs at CES 2021, which kicks off on 11th January.

Now, you must be wondering — what is QNED technology? We are all familiar with QLED and OLED technologies but QNED is certainly new. You do not need to think too hard with this one. It is merely a marketing term. The Q here stands for Quantum Dots and the N denotes LG’s Nanocell technology. The TVs will be backed by mini LEDs (close to 30,000 in the 86-inch 8K variant) instead of a traditional LED panel.

The LG QNED TV lineup will support 120Hz refresh rates, as revealed by the Korean giant in an official blog post. The mini LED technology sees the use of close to 30,000 tiny LEDs for better contrast and lighting control. These TVs will be able to offer “a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 when paired with up to nearly 2,500 dimming zones and advanced local dimming technology.”

LG is pairing the mini LED panel with its own quantum dot and NanoCell technologies for even better results. “As the first TVs to combine quantum dot and NanoCell in one product, LG QNED TVs produce incredibly accurate colors while the advanced LED backlight offers better contrast and deeper blacks for images of exceptional vibrancy and realism,” says LG in the blog post.

LG reveals that its 2021 mini LED premium TV lineup will include up to 10 models. This will include 4K (Ultra-HD) and 8K models, varying up to 86-inches in size. So yeah, keep your eyes peeled as we will bring you the latest from this year’s virtual CES conference.