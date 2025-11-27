Best Black Friday 2025 Deals That Should Be On Your Radar

It is finally that time of year again: Black Friday is back, and so are the massive discounts on your wishlist items. Our team has been covering individual deals on everything from streaming services to gaming hardware, but we know that sifting through endless listings can be exhausting. That’s why we’ve done the heavy lifting for you and curated a focused list of the best Black Friday 2025 deals that deserve your attention and must be on your radar.

Best Gaming Deals

Starting with the deals that everyone has their eyes on, Video Games, Consoles, PCs, Laptops, and all things gaming. This time around, we’ve really narrowed down our choices when it comes to gaming deals in Black Friday 2025. Starting with the PlayStation 5, the slim variant, a Fortnite bundle, and the Ghost of Yotei + Tsushima bundle, each of them is going for 20% off on Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon.

Image Credit: Beebom

On the other hand, we haven’t spotted any major deals for Xbox consoles (sorry fans), but there are a great number of deals in video games, though. Some heavy hitters like Assassin’s Creed Shadows, EA FC 26, and Metal Gear Solid Delta, all of them are going for over 50% off! Furthermore, Switch games like Sonic X Shadow Generations are also a part of a really sweet deal this time around. Lastly, if you’re on the lookout for some Pokemon TCG cards, then the Mega Evolution Phantasmal Flames Booster Box is going for a great deal at 48% off on Best Buy.

Now, let’s come to the PC or laptop gamers. We’ve scouted that the Alienware Aurora Gaming Laptop with RTX 5050, Intel Core Ultra 7 240H is being sold at 28% off at just $899.99 from its original $1249.99 price tag, which can be quite hefty if you’re looking for a beast on the go. Lastly, for PC gamers, the HP Omen 35L gets our nod as one of the best Black Friday Gaming PC deals you’ll find this year. The pre-built rig features the brand’s modular OMEN components, alongside the AMD Ryzen 7 8700F, 32GB of high-speed RAM, and a 16GB Nvidia RTX 5070, all in a discounted $1449.99 price tag!

And, bringing it all together, here’s a rundown on all the Black Friday 2025 Gaming Deals you’ll need to know about:

While AI usage is at its peak at the moment, everyone is on the hunt for discount subscriptions for their go-to service. We’ve also narrowed down the best Black Friday deals on AI tools currently available, right from Quillbot, SunoAI, ElevenLabs, Adobe Creative Cloud Pro, and many more, all offering discounts well above the 50% mark.

Since we’re not exactly going to spoil those deals out for you, check out the rundown on all the deals should instantly bookmark:

Best Entertainment Deals

Image Credit: Apple TV (screenshot by Ajithkumar/Beebom)

Lastly, major entertainment subscription services are also offering massive discounts to their users ahead of the holiday season. So if you plan to snuggle in with your loved ones at home and watch your favorite shows and movies on TV, there’s no better time to get a subscription to ‘that’ OTT service than Black Friday.

Starting with Apple TV, users can get a whopping 54% off on a 6-month subscription! Want to watch Pluribus or catch up on Severance once again? Grab this deal before it runs out. Other major services like Disney+, HBO Max, Roku, YouTube TV, and Crunchyroll are also offering massive discounts on their half-yearly or yearly subscriptions.

And to make things easier for you, here’s a rundown on all the Best Black Friday 2025 Deals on Entertainment services:

And there you have it, the final checkout. We know Black Friday can quickly turn into a black hole for your wallet, so hopefully, this curated list helped you make cents of the madness. Our two cents? Define your budget before you click. It’s the difference between a ‘smart buy’ and a ‘why did I buy this s**t?’

So those are all the best Black Friday 2025 deals you need to know about. If you spot a deal we haven’t spotted yet, let others know in the comments below!