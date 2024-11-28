Why Spend More When You Can Get These Amazon Echo Buds for Just $25 This Black Friday

There are loads of good earbud options going on this Black Friday sale, from the top-tier AirPods Pro to even some decent budget options. But Amazon is currently selling their Echo Buds for a never-before-seen price which is almost a steal at this point.

The Amazon Echo Buds which feature an in-ear design, dual device pairing and up to 20 hours of total battery life are on sale for just $25, which is a 50% flat discount over its retail price of $50. For comparison, you are getting a pair of truly wireless earbuds for almost the price of five caramel frappes, so better grab this deal before the stock runs out.

Why Should You Get the Amazon Echo Buds?

For $25, these Echo Buds offer exceptional value, beating out some of the budget earbuds out there. These are in-ear style earbuds with soft rubber tips that allow them to sit securely in your ears, removing the stress of easily falling off. They also have Alexa integration to let you bring up the voice assistant on the go without needing to pull out your smartphone.

These buds come with a 12mm driver and two mics on each bud, and while they might not deliver the same high-end experience as the AirPods, you will still get to enjoy loud, and clear audio quality. As for battery life, they can last 5 hours on a single charge and 20 hours in total including the charging case. So you can enjoy your weekend trip without having to worry about a charger once.

These deals don’t come often so grab this opportunity as soon as you can. And while you’re here, I suggest you stick around as we are digging in more and more Black Friday deals till the sale ends.