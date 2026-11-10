GTA 6 Officially Targets 30 FPS on PS5 and Xbox, Confirms Rockstar

After weeks of speculation about whether GTA 6 would be locked at 30 FPS or offer higher frame rates on consoles like the PS5 Pro, Rockstar has officially confirmed a 30 FPS target across all PS5 and Xbox consoles, including the PS5 Pro. This means a GTA 6 60 FPS mode isn’t possible at launch, though it could arrive later with next-generation consoles.

Rockstar’s newest Newswire blog, published on November 10, 2026, officially confirms that GTA 6 will target 30 FPS on PS5, PS5 Pro, and Xbox Series X|S. Rockstar has built GTA 6 from the ground up to push “both platforms to their absolute limits to bring the vast and rich world of Leonida to life while maintaining the density and visual fidelity of all its environments and inhabitants.”

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Rockstar also confirmed PS5 Pro-exclusive features, including improved clarity through PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) and ray-traced shadows. However, the studio hasn’t confirmed the PSSR equivalent, QSSR, for the base PS5 consoles in GTA 6’s PS5-exclusive features.

Speaking of PS5-exclusive features, Rockstar has outlined several benefits coming to GTA 6 for PlayStation players at launch, including adjustable DualSense haptic feedback settings, Tempest 3D Audio support for more immersive sound, and faster loading times.

In the same Newswire blog, Rockstar also confirmed that GTA 6 will be playable on Xbox One thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming, with support for Remote Play across both PlayStation and Xbox. Most players thought GTA 6 could have a 40 FPS mode on the PS5 Pro, alongside the typical 30 FPS mode thanks to an updated PSSR, but that’s unfortunately not the case.

Like Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 6 will run at 30 FPS at launch. Furthermore, Rockstar’s use of “targeting” suggests players may experience frame drops in certain areas due to the massive scale of GTA 6’s Leonida.

If we go by Rockstar’s previous offerings, you can expect a possible 60 FPS mode for GTA 6 on the PS6 and Xbox Project Helix, the next-generation consoles. That said, what do you think of GTA 6 locked at 30 FPS? Let us know.