After launching the Tab P11 Pro with Snapdragon 730G in India recently, Lenovo is now aiming to expand its hybrid Yoga series in India with the launch of a new 2-in-1 device. The Hong Kong-based electronics giant today announced to launch of the Lenovo Yoga 6 in India. So, here is everything you need to know about this unique 2-in-1 hybrid device.

Lenovo Yoga 6 Launched in India

The Lenovo Yoga 6 is essentially a tablet-cum-laptop, designed to be ultra-portable. It comes as a 1.32kg device and features a unique hybrid design of metal and soft-touch materials. It boasts a 13.3-inch Full HD display with touch and digital pen support. Moreover, as it is a 2-in-1 device, the Yoga 6 features a 360-degree hinge, designed to provide stability while transitioning from laptop mode to tablet and vice-versa. The device also features front-firing stereo speakers for an immersive audio experience.

As for the internals, Lenovo Yoga 6 packs the latest AMD Ryzen 4000-series mobile processor to deliver super-fast performance. You will find the AMD Ryzen 7 4700U SoC, which comes with eight cores and runs at 2.00GHz onboard. Also, Lenovo added a built-in AMD Radeon graphics to offers up to 59% faster performance per core over the previous-gen Vega graphics.

Apart from this, it also packs 16GB of RAM coupled with a 512GB SSD. Furthermore, users have the option to upgrade the SSD up to 1TB.

To power these components, Yoga 6 includes a 60Whr battery, which Lenovo says will offer up to 18 hours of battery life. Moreover, the laptop optimizes the battery life using Lenovo Q-Control, powered by Lenovo Intelligent Thermal Solution 4.0. As a result, users can run multiple apps to satisfy their workflows for extensive hours.

In addition to these, there are enhanced security features like a built-in fingerprint scanner to log in to the device. There is also a nifty webcam privacy shutter that lets you cover the 1MP webcam when it’s not in use. Furthermore, the Yoga 6 comes with Amazon Alexa support.

Price and Availability

Coming to the price and availability, the Lenovo Yoga 6 comes in at Rs 86,990 in India. It is currently available for pre-order on the company’s official website. It will go on sale from March 10 on the official website, Amazon, and Flipkart.