Last week, AMD announced the Ryzen Threadripper PRO series of processors for workstations aimed solely at OEM partners. Today, the company is announcing Ryzen 4000 and Ryzen 4000 PRO desktop processors. The Ryzen 4000 series and the Athlon 3000 series of desktop processors both come with integrated Radeon graphics, which makes them suitable for budget PC builders looking for a processor with built in graphics.

Ryzen 4000 and Athlon 3000 Desktop Processors

The Athlon 3000 desktop processors feature up to 4 cores and 4 threads, while the Ryzen 4000 desktop processors come with up to 8 cores and 16 threads. Here are all the Ryzen 4000 and Athlon 3000 processors the company has announced.

ProcessorCoresThreadsTDPBoost/Base FrequencyGPU Cores
Ryzen 7 4700G81665W4.4GHz/3.6GHz8
Ryzen 7 4700GE81635W4.3GHz/3.1GHz8
Ryzen 5 4600G61265W4.2GHz/3.7GHz7
Ryzen 5 4600GE61235W4.2GHz/3.3GHz7
Ryzen 3 4300G4865W4.0GHz/3.8GHz6
Ryzen 3 4300GE4835W4.0GHz/3.5GHz6
Athlon Gold 3150G4465W3.9GHz3
Athlon Gold 3150GE4435W3.8GHz3
Athlon Silver 3050G2435W3.4GHz3

AMD is promising up to 2.5x improved multi-threaded performance with the Ryzen 7 4700G as compared to the last generation. The company also compares the processor with the Core i7-9700 and claims that the Ryzen 7 4700G offers 31% better multi-threaded performance, and 202% better graphics performance than Intel’s offering.

Ryzen 4000 PRO Desktop Processors

AMD is also announcing new Ryzen 4000 PRO desktop processors today. These include a bunch of improvements for advanced performance and multiple layers of protection.

ProcessorCoresThreadsTDPBoost/Base FrequencyGraphics Cores
Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G81665W4.4GHz/3.6GHz8
Ryzen 7 PRO 4750GE81635W4.3GHz/3.1GHz8
Ryzen 5 PRO 4650G61265W4.3GHz/3.7GHz7
Ryzen 5 PRO 4650GE61235W4.2GHz/3.3GHz7
Ryzen 3 PRO 4350G4865W4.0GHz/3.8GHz6
Ryzen 3 PRO 4350GE4835W4.0GHz/3.5GHz6
Athlon Gold PRO 3150G4465W3.9GHz/3.5GHz3
Athlon Gold PRO 3150GE4435W3.8GHz/3.3GHz3
Athlon Silver PRO 3125GE2435W3.4GHz3

The Ryzen 4000 PRO desktop processors come with features such as AMD Memory Guard and AMD Secure Processor. These desktop processors are aimed at enterprise deployment and as such, come with seamless manageability features as well.

Both the Ryzen 4000 and Ryzen 4000 PRO processors will only be available to OEMs and SIs. Companies like HP and Lenovo have already partnered with AMD to bring desktops powered by the Ryzen 4000 line up of processors to market in Q3 2020.