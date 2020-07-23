Last week, AMD announced the Ryzen Threadripper PRO series of processors for workstations aimed solely at OEM partners. Today, the company is announcing Ryzen 4000 and Ryzen 4000 PRO desktop processors. The Ryzen 4000 series and the Athlon 3000 series of desktop processors both come with integrated Radeon graphics, which makes them suitable for budget PC builders looking for a processor with built in graphics.

Ryzen 4000 and Athlon 3000 Desktop Processors

The Athlon 3000 desktop processors feature up to 4 cores and 4 threads, while the Ryzen 4000 desktop processors come with up to 8 cores and 16 threads. Here are all the Ryzen 4000 and Athlon 3000 processors the company has announced.

Processor Cores Threads TDP Boost/Base Frequency GPU Cores Ryzen 7 4700G 8 16 65W 4.4GHz/3.6GHz 8 Ryzen 7 4700GE 8 16 35W 4.3GHz/3.1GHz 8 Ryzen 5 4600G 6 12 65W 4.2GHz/3.7GHz 7 Ryzen 5 4600GE 6 12 35W 4.2GHz/3.3GHz 7 Ryzen 3 4300G 4 8 65W 4.0GHz/3.8GHz 6 Ryzen 3 4300GE 4 8 35W 4.0GHz/3.5GHz 6 Athlon Gold 3150G 4 4 65W 3.9GHz 3 Athlon Gold 3150GE 4 4 35W 3.8GHz 3 Athlon Silver 3050G 2 4 35W 3.4GHz 3

AMD is promising up to 2.5x improved multi-threaded performance with the Ryzen 7 4700G as compared to the last generation. The company also compares the processor with the Core i7-9700 and claims that the Ryzen 7 4700G offers 31% better multi-threaded performance, and 202% better graphics performance than Intel’s offering.

Ryzen 4000 PRO Desktop Processors

AMD is also announcing new Ryzen 4000 PRO desktop processors today. These include a bunch of improvements for advanced performance and multiple layers of protection.

Processor Cores Threads TDP Boost/Base Frequency Graphics Cores Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G 8 16 65W 4.4GHz/3.6GHz 8 Ryzen 7 PRO 4750GE 8 16 35W 4.3GHz/3.1GHz 8 Ryzen 5 PRO 4650G 6 12 65W 4.3GHz/3.7GHz 7 Ryzen 5 PRO 4650GE 6 12 35W 4.2GHz/3.3GHz 7 Ryzen 3 PRO 4350G 4 8 65W 4.0GHz/3.8GHz 6 Ryzen 3 PRO 4350GE 4 8 35W 4.0GHz/3.5GHz 6 Athlon Gold PRO 3150G 4 4 65W 3.9GHz/3.5GHz 3 Athlon Gold PRO 3150GE 4 4 35W 3.8GHz/3.3GHz 3 Athlon Silver PRO 3125GE 2 4 35W 3.4GHz 3

The Ryzen 4000 PRO desktop processors come with features such as AMD Memory Guard and AMD Secure Processor. These desktop processors are aimed at enterprise deployment and as such, come with seamless manageability features as well.

Both the Ryzen 4000 and Ryzen 4000 PRO processors will only be available to OEMs and SIs. Companies like HP and Lenovo have already partnered with AMD to bring desktops powered by the Ryzen 4000 line up of processors to market in Q3 2020.