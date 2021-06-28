Lenovo has launched a total of five tablets and a new smart clock at MWC 2021 today. The lineup of tablets include Lenovo Yoga Tab 11, Yoga Tab 13, Tab P11 Plus, Tab M7 (3rd Gen), and Tab M8 (3rd Gen). Here’s all you need to know about Lenovo’s latest push in the tablet segment.

Lenovo Smart Clock 2: Specifications

Before we get to the new tablets, let’s take a look at the new Smart Clock 2. It joins the original Smart Clock and Smart Clock Essential, which made its way to India earlier this year. Much like its predecessors, the new Smart Clock 2 supports Google Assistant. One unique aspect of the Smart Clock 2 is that it comes with an optional wireless charger to charge your phone and other devices that support Qi standard.

The new Smart Clock 2 offers a 4-inch IPS LCD display and is powered by a MediaTek MT8167S chip. You get a far-field microphone array and 1.5-inch 3W front-firing speakers on this one. And if you are wondering, it offers 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. It comes in Shadow Black, Heather Grey, and Abyss Blue color options.

Lenovo Yoga Tab 13: Specifications

Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 offers a 13-inch LTPS display with 2160 x 1350 pixel resolution that supports Dolby Vision and up to 400 nits peak brightness. Under the hood, the tablet packs an octa-core Snapdragon 870 chipset clocked at up to 3.2GHz. You also get 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB or 256GB storage variants to choose from. Available in Shadow Black color, the tablet runs on Android 11 out of the box.

For productivity, the Yoga Tab 13 offers a kickstand that you can use to set up the tablet in landscape mode. Moreover, you can even use the tablet as an external display through the included micro-HDMI port and micro-HDMI to USB cable. Lenovo promises up to 12 hours of video playback on the Yoga Tab 13 from the 10,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.

You also get quad JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos to enhance the media consumption experience. This also marks the debut of Entertainment Space from Google to help consume media from one place.

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11: Specifications

Also new in the Lenovo Yoga Tab series is the 11-inch variant. Lenovo has packed an 11-inch LCD display with Dolby Vision, 400 nits peak brightness, and a 2000 x 1200-pixel resolution here. The company uses MediaTek Helio G90T (MT8185) for the Wi-Fi variant and MediaTek Helio G90T (MT8789) for the LTE variant. It is coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM and up to 256 GB storage. For video calls, you get an 8MP front camera.

Just like its 13-inch counterpart, Lenovo offers quad JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos in the 11-inch model. With the 7,500 mAh battery, you can charge the tablet at 20W and use it for up to 15 hours when it comes to media playback. The tablet comes in a Storm Grey color variant.

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus: Specifications

Apart from the Yoga series of tablets, Lenovo has expanded the P11 lineup with the launch of Tab P11 Plus. What you are getting here is an 11-inch IPS LCD 2K display with 2000 x 1200 pixel resolution and 400 nits peak brightness. The processor powering Tab P11 Plus is the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T.

The Tab P11 Plus is available in 4/ 6GB LPDDR4 RAM and 64/ 128GB storage variants. It draws juice from a 7,500mAh battery that lasts up to 12 hours during video playback and supports 20W fast charging. You can purchase P11 Plus in Slate Grey, Platinum Grey, and Modernist Teal colors.

Lenovo Tab M7 and M8 (3rd Gen): Specifications

Lastly, Lenovo has refreshed the Tab M7 and M8 tablets. Key specifications on the Tab M7 (3rd Gen) include a 7-inch IPS LCD display with 1024 X 600 resolution and 350 nits peak brightness, MediaTek MT8166 chip for Wi-Fi and MediaTek MT8766 chip for LTE variant. Lenovo has included 2GB of RAM with 32GB eMCP storage onboard. It is available in Iron Grey color option.

Coming to Tab M8, Lenovo offers an 8-inch IPS LCD HD display with a 1280 x 800 pixel resolution and 350 nits of brightness. Under the hood, the tablet packs the MediaTek Helio P22T chipset. You get a 5MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera on the tablet, while the M7 maxes out at 2MP cameras.

Price and Availability

Lenovo Smart Clock 2 costs €89.99 (~Rs.8,000)and will go on sale this August. The Yoga Tab 13 is priced at €799 (Rs.70,000) and will be available this month.

On the other hand, the Yoga Tab 11 retails at €349 (Rs.31,000) from July. Lenovo’s Tab P11 Plus will be available to buy at €299 (Rs.26,500) from July. Meanwhile, the Tab M7 (3rd gen) is priced at €119 (Rs. 10,500) and is expected next month. Lenovo has not revealed the price of Tab M8 (3rd Gen), but it will go on sale in select markets later this year.