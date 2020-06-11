Lenovo has launched its latest gaming laptop – IdeaPad Gaming 3i today in India. The company is offering one-month access to Microsoft Xbox Game Pass with the laptop.

The laptop sports a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display with 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution. It measures 359mm x 249.6mm x 24.9mm and weighs 2.2kg. Under the hood, it is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 H-series chip. In terms of graphics, the company has equipped an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU.

You get up to 16GB DDR4 RAM on IdeaPad Gaming 3i. The laptop offers up to 1TB PCIe SSD or up to 2TB SATA HDD. As far as the ports are concerned, you get 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a USB-C 3.1 port, an HDMI 2.0 port, RJ45 Ethernet port, and a headphone jack.

For convenient performance switching, Lenovo ships the laptop with a feature it calls Lenovo Q-Control 3.0. The company says it is designed to eliminate screen stuttering, slow game loads, and blistering keyboards. You also get fan speed controls with Q-Control.

Lenovo has equipped a decent 720p HD camera on the laptop. Moreover, there is a physical shutter that you may use to close the camera when it is not in use. The speakers on the laptop support Dolby Audio.

Lenovo says the IdeaPad Gaming 3i is capable of getting charged from 0 to 80 percent in an hour, thanks to Rapid Charge. The laptop promises up to 8 hours of battery life.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i: Price and Availability

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i gaming laptop will start at Rs. 68,990. It is available in Onyx Black color variant across Flipkart.com, Lenovo.com, and all Lenovo Exclusive stores.