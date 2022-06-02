Entry-Level Moto E32s Launched in India with a 90Hz Display

Motorola’s affordable smartphone lineup has now welcomed a new member — the Moto e32s in India. The phone is a part of the Moto E series and comes with some noteworthy features like a 90Hz display, near-stock Android 12, and more. It was initially launched in Europe recently. Here’s a look at all its details below.

Moto e32s: Specs and Features

The Moto e32s gets a pill-shaped rear camera bump with three cameras and a punch-hole placed in the center of the display. It features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate, an HD+ screen resolution, and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, which also powers the Moto G22 that was launched in India recently.

The new Moto device comes equipped with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage with support for expandable storage by up to 1TB via a memory card. On the camera front, there is a 16MP main camera with PDAF, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. The one at the front is rated at 8MP. The Moto e32s comes with camera features like the Portrait mode, Night Vision, Time-lapse, Face Beauty, HDR, and more.

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging and as mentioned earlier, runs Android 12. The Moto e32s comes with support for a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock.

Additional details include an IP52 water-repellent design, USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth version 5.0, dual-SIM card slot, and more.

Price and Availability

The Moto e32s comes at an introductory price of Rs 8,999 for the 3GB+32GB model. The 4GB+64GB model retails at Rs 9,999. Both the variants will be available to buy via Flipkart, JioMart Digital, Reliance Digital, and JioMart, starting June 6.

It comes in Slate Gray and Misty Silver colorways.