Lava Agni 5G with 90Hz Display, Dimensity 810 Launched at Rs. 19,999

Seeing an uptick in the adoption of 5G smartphones in India, local smartphone maker Lava has launched its first-ever 5G smartphone in the Indian market today. The company returned to the smartphone scene with the launch of the Lava Z series earlier this year. Now, with the launch of Lava Agni 5G, the company aims to expand its product portfolio and compete with Chinese phone makers in the country.

Before going to the price and availability, let’s take a look at the key specs and features of Lava Agni 5G:

Lava Agni 5G: Key Specs and Features

Starting with the display, Lava Agni 5G boasts a 6.78-inch Full HD+ display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a 91.73 percent screen-to-body ratio and a center punch-hole cutout to house the 16MP selfie shooter.

Speaking of the cameras, the device rocks a triple-camera setup at the back, placed inside a rectangular module on top of a matte-finish back panel. There is a 64MP primary lens, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor to capture portrait shots. Moreover, the camera app comes with in-built Pro-mode, AI mode, and Night mode to heighten the camera capabilities of the device.

Under the hood, Lava Agni 5G packs the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, which was announced back in August earlier this year. It is a 6nm octa-core chipset and comes paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is also a 5,000mAh battery in tow, with support for 30W fast-charging.

Moreover, the device has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and support for face unlock. The device also comes with support for 5G connectivity, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi support. As for the software, the device runs Android 11 with a near-stock Android-like skin out-of-the-box. It comes in a single Fiery Blue Color option.

Price and Availability

The Lava Agni 5G has been priced at Rs. 19,999 in India. However, customers who pre-book the device by November 17 can get it at an introductory offer price of Rs 17,999. Interested customers can head to the official Lava website and register to pre-book the Lava Agni 5G smartphone.