Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Announced; Devs Claim It’ll Be Darker and More Realistic

The long-awaited sequel of the popular Medieval RPG, Kingdom Come: Deliverance has officially released its trailer with an end-of-2024 release date. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is set to be much bigger than the prequel, with a darker and deeper plot line. The size of the world is twice the size of the original with more than five hours of cutscene compared to the 3 hours.

“Previously it was about the issues of small nobility with bandits in their villages. Now it’s about the problems of Kings.”

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will start exactly where the first part ended, with Henry and Sir Hans Capon setting off to Trosky. The events of the sequel will mostly take place in the city of Kuttenberg, where players will find a wide range of ethnicities and different characters. Warhorse Studios has always been adamant about showcasing historically accurate ethnicities.

The first game was initially placed under scrutiny for now having people of color to which Warhorse Studios boldly replied with a tweet, “Would you please explain to me what’s racist about telling the truth? There were no black people in medieval Bohemia. Period.”

The story is also going to be a lot deeper and darker as Henry is leaving the countryside for a more cosmopolitan city besieged by the invading King. Henry will have many more pivotal decisions to make in the sequel. However, the sequel will retain the humor of the first game, mixing it int he darker scenarios of the sequel.

“You can be better in combat, or be a smooth talking guy who talks his way out of problems. You can be a charming Knight, a thief, or a scoundrel. Anything you do will be recorded, people will remember it, if they saw you do that our crime system will react to that.”

In the first part, players had different ways of finishing quests, from lying, assassinating, or choosing the correct path, they were all viable options with Henry tuning in his behavior with expert lying or failing to lie with serious consequences when he didn’t make the skill check. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is expected to feature freedom of playstyle, tuning Henry’s personality based on his actions. Image Courtesy: Kingdom Come Deliverance / YouTube

Devs also claim that NPCs in the game will shout out names or comment on Henry in the street, based on his appearance or actions. This was also true somewhat in the first part, but this time Henry will also be able to reply by either apologizing or telling them to “Piss off, man!”.

The game may also have multiple endings as the Devs say that Henry will have many pivotal decisions to make where he can either save the world or punish it for its sins.

Image Courtesy: Kingdom Come Deliverance / YouTube

The unique combat style of Kingdom Come: Deliverance is also making a return. Players must use the directional keys to position their swords for swinging or defending with their weapons. Kingdom Come: Deliverance combat has always been challenging to learn but they become very satisfying when mastered. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will also be adding Crossbows and Guns in the mix of swords and bows and the fights are going to have much more energy and action.

Overall, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is going to be on a much bigger scale, and I expect a lot of bigger fights, which was the only gripe I had with the first part. Tell us what your thoughts and expectations are from Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 in the comment section below.