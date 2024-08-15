Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Release Date Announced

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is the sequel to the loved open-world medieval RPG, following the story of Henry during a war in medieval Georgia. The first game featured some of the best open-world mechanics, giving complete freedom to players in many quests, while tying it all up nicely at the end. The sequel is already looking highly promising, with a direct continuation of the story from where it was last left. With Gamescom only a few days away, Warhorse Studios has finally announced the official release date of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Warhorse Studios’ official X account (a.k.a Twitter) has announced the official release date of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 to be February 11, 2025. Previously, the game was expected to release in the last quarter of 2024, so fans are a bit disappointed that they would have to wait until 2025 to get their hands on the game. But Warhorse Studios has definitely gone above and beyond for the sequel, with recent reports revealing that the sequel will have a total of 6+ hours of cinematic cutscenes, so the game will be worth the wait. A message from Warhorse Studios! The official release date for #KCD2 is 11 February 2025.

It's a long wait, but we have a lot to show you between now and release, starting with:

⚔️ 20+ min gameplay showcase at #Gamescom2024

⚔️ Collectors Edition Reveal

⚔️ Previews from Press and… pic.twitter.com/YSJrxdZZZT— Warhorse Studios (@WarhorseStudios) August 15, 2024

The game is also expected to take a much darker and realistic tone and the open world is almost twice the size of the first part. The upcoming Gamescom will feature 20 minutes of gameplay footage of the Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, so definitely keep an eye on it. Share your thoughts about KCD 2 in the comments section, and let us know what you expect from Henry and Hans Capon in the long-awaited sequel.