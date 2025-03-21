Classroom of the Elite Year 3 Gets Volume 1 Trailer Ahead of Release

Classroom of the Elite is one of the best psychological animanga series and has blessed the fandom with many intriguing characters and a twisted storyline. Following the conclusion of Season 3, fans have been waiting for the fourth season with bated breath, but Classroom of the Elite has emerged with a brand new trailer for the first volume of the Year 3 arc.

The Year 3 Volume 1 announcement comes from the official Classroom of the Elite X account. The said volume is confirmed to be released on March 24, 2025, in Japan. You can watch the trailer for Classroom of the Elite Year 3 Volume 1, narrated by Akari Kito’s Horikita Suzune:

The Classroom of the Elite light novel has been around since 2015, thanks to Shogo Kinugasa and Shunsaku Tomose, who gave us the best psychological thriller story and illustrations that blow our minds every time we read it. The English versions of the manga and the light novels were licensed by Seven Seas Entertainment.

Following the 2nd year’s final special exam, the third year’s first exam will be announced, and every class must compete with each other to graduate. That’s when Horikata realizes that she must defeat Ayanokoji to graduate, and she will be joined by her allies for this cause.

Narrated by Akari Kito’s Suzune, the video clip reveals that it’s high time now, and Ayanokouji must be defeated so that she can graduate from Class A. The third-year arc will see Suzune going beyond her limits to achieve her goals.