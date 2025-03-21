Grand Blue Season 2 Shares First Trailer and Opening Theme

Grand Blue Dreaming is absolute comedy gold, and the anime had me cracking up when it aired in 2018. In case you aren’t aware, the anime show’s source material holds the 10th spot on the MAL’s highest-rated manga of all time list. So, hardcore fans of the series have been waiting for ages for a second season after its remarkable debut season. After seven long years, Grand Blue Season 2 was officially announced last year.

Later, the release date for Grand Blue Season 2 was confirmed by the production team. The fandom learned that Iori Kitahara and his gang will return on July 7, 2025, but we didn’t get a first look at the upcoming season.

Fortunately, at the Anime Japan 2025 event today, we got a refreshing first trailer for the upcoming season, along with the opening track. The opening theme song for Grand Blue Season 2 is “Seishun To Wa” by Shonan no Kaze ft. Atarashii Gakkou no Leaders.

Grand Blue follows the life story of Iori Kitahara, a first-year student at a university in the seaside town of Izu. As someone who watched the first season in my college days, I’m excited to watch the second season when it comes out later this year. The sequel is being produced by Studio Zero-G and Liber, as confirmed before.

I highly recommend checking out Grand Blue Dreaming if you want to watch a genuinely humorous comedy anime series. That said, are you planning to watch Grand Blue season 2? Let us know in the comments below.