Solo Leveling Overtakes One Piece to Become Crunchyroll’s Most Popular Anime

One Piece has been the G.O.A.T anime of all time, with most viewership on Crunchyroll. However, the tables have turned following the debut of the 11th episode of Solo Leveling Season 2. As it turns out, Solo Leveling is the most popular anime on Crunchyroll.

Solo Leveling’s ongoing season has turned heads since its debut, so it’s no wonder the anime has finally dethroned one of the most celebrated anime ever. Solo Leveling Season 1 was released in 2023 on Crunchyroll, and it succeeded in gaining massive fanfare.

The second season arrived in January 2025, and the stakes got higher. Each episode brought something new and huge to the table. As we head toward the end, we know what to expect from the finale.

Jeju Island has been one of the best arcs of the Solo Leveling Manhwa. Finally, the latest episode of the anime kickstarted the battle between Jinwoo and the Ant King. While some fans were overwhelmed by the events of the exciting episode, some got frustrated with the pacing and started calling it ‘rushed.’

However, despite that, the 11th episode of Solo Leveling Season 2 was heavily praised by the majority of the fandom for the incredible battle between the ants and the S-Rank hunters.

In February 2025, the anime surpassed the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen and became Crunchyroll’s third most-watched title. Finally, it overtook the top anime of the platform, i.e., One Piece and Demon Slayer. One Piece has blessed the industry with more than 1100 episodes, so it’s a great accomplishment for Solo Leveling to dethrone it with only 23 episodes.

In the beginning, those who had never read the Manhwa weren’t aware of the potential of Solo Leveling. We were introduced to a weak protagonist who was chosen by a cosmic entity and then undergoes an incredible transformation.

However, who knew that Jinwoo would rise to the extent that he would even surpass the abilities of the Monarchs and the most powerful monsters like the Ant King? Well, it’s just the beginning, as the anime-only fans have yet a lot to witness.

That said, are you excited about Solo Leveling overtaking One Piece? Let us know in the comments below.