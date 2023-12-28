Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 ‘Culling Game Arc’ Announced; Check out the Trailer

As the curtain closes on the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen, there is good news for fans! The team has officially announced Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 with the release of a special teaser video. Yes, we have already got confirmation of the third season and what it will have in store for us.

The teaser trailer confirms that JJK Season 3 will adapt the ‘Culling Game’ arc, which throws our beloved sorcerers into a battle royale-esque situation that has been set in motion by none other than Noritoshi Kamo (aka Psuedo Geto or Kenjaku). You can check out the short 20-second trailer right here:

As per the official blog post from the JJK website, here is the plotline of Season 3 (translated from Japanese to English):

[Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3] Culling Game dynamically depicts the killing of those who have been given a spell created by the mysterious and worst magician in history, Norihito Kamo.

Kenjaku has some evil plans in store, and as shown in the teaser, we will finally see Yuji and Yuta go head-to-head with each other. This will happen before the Culling Game arc, as it is preceded by two very important arcs, namely Itadori’s Extermination Arc and Perfect Preparation Arc.

Though JJK Season 3 has been announced officially, there is basically no information on its release date, episode count, and more. We will have to wait for MAPPA to confirm all these details over the next few months. However, don’t expect to see Season 3 release before late 2025 or early 2026. Do you agree?

Now, one of the biggest questions on your mind must be — Will Gojo be unsealed in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3? Well, the answer to that is not straightforward. If MAPPA keeps up the pace and adapts the entirety of the Culling Game arc, then yes, we will see our beloved and cocky Gojo sensei on the screen again.

However, if the production team decides to pace out the manga adaptation and conclude Season 3 earlier than expected, without adapting the complete arc, then no. We will have to wait for another season to see the powerful Six Eyes user. How do you think it will go? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.