Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Extends Ongoing Break; Chapter 263 Releases in July

With Gojo back in the game in an unexpected way, the Jujutsu kaisen manga has taken an intriguing turn. Manga fans have since been waiting to see how the second fight between Gojo and Sukuna will unfold. However, new chapter releases were delayed two weeks due to author Gege Akutami’s health issues. Now, it has been confirmed that the release of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 has been delayed to July.

Earlier, it was announced that the Jujutsu Kaisen manga would take a two-week break due to Gege’s unexpected illness. Therefore, fans anticipated JJK to return with chapter 263 on June 30, 2024, in Shonen Jump Issue #31. That is not the case at hand, though. It has been confirmed today that the manga will extend its break for another week.

Although Gege sensei has recovered from his illness, the editorial team has decided to resume the manga when Gege comes back in good health. Thus, JJK Chapter 263 is scheduled to be officially released on July 7, 2024. 週刊少年ジャンプ31号にて再開予定でした『呪術廻戦』ですが、32号で掲載再開させていただきます。



芥見先生の体調は快復されていますが、先生と編集部で相談し、万全の状態で執筆を再開していただくべきだと判断いたしました。



今後とも応援の程よろしくお願いいたします。https://t.co/8cLWV7ajWH— 呪術廻戦【公式】 (@jujutsu_PR) June 23, 2024

You can read the official statement from the JJK team in the X post above. It reads (translated from Japanese to English), “Jujutsu Kaisen was scheduled to resume publication in issue 31 of Weekly Shonen Jump, but will resume publication in issue 32.“

The statement further mentions, “Although Akutami sensei’s health is improving, after consulting with the editorial staff, we have decided that he should resume writing only when he is in perfect health.”

We hope this extended break helps Gege sensei recover fully from his ongoing illness. While there isn’t a chapter release this week, JJK Volume 27’s extra pages and drawings will be arriving later this week. So, stay tuned for more updates about the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.