These TWS Earbuds Are ‘Super Tiny’ But Make No Compromises

TWS earbuds today come in all shapes and sizes, and so do their charging cases. However, most of them share one common attribute that makes picking the perfect pair of truly wireless earbuds a hassle – their size. Either the bulk of the charging cases are huge like the Nothing ear (2) or the earbuds themselves are too big and hefty like the Jabra Elite 4. This is the issue JLabs is trying to solve with its “JBuds Mini TWS,” which apparently are “the smallest true wireless earbuds on the market.” So, here’s everything you need to learn about this pair of TWS earbuds.

JBuds Mini TWS: Packing a Punch In a Small Size

The JBuds Mini was introduced globally at IFA Berlin 2023 recently. With this TWS offering, JLabs is focusing on the audio listening experience for people with small ears as well as those who are looking to carry around something compact and tiny. And by tiny, I mean really small.

For starters, the plastic oval charging case measures just 2.08 × 1.38 × 0.94 inches and weighs only 18.5 grams (3.3 grams per earbud). This makes it one of the smallest TWS earbuds that exists in the market. For context, the image below shows the size of the JBuds Mini in comparison to a regular-sized SD card. It is barely bigger than the SD card. Additionally, for convenience, there is a keychain loop attached to the case that will allow you attach your keys or an AirTag with it.

Source: JLabs

Now, I know what you are wondering, if the earbuds are so small, how good can its battery life or performance be? This is the same concern I had when I first read about these TWS earbuds. However, looks like JLabs is using high-density lithium polymer batteries with a 25mAh capacity in each earbud and a 250mAh cell in the charging case. JLabs claims this cell configuration can help the JBuds Mini TWS offer a total playback time of 20 hours with 5 hours of continuous playback on a single charge. This is pretty impressive.

Along with its 6mm dynamic drivers, the JBuds Mini packs all the necessary features that you expect from a TWS like Google Fast Pair support, Bluetooth 5.3 with SBC audio codec, multipoint connectivity, EQ settings, touch controls, and even IP55 sweat and dust resistance for the earbuds. However, remember that you will miss out on some key features like ANC, fast charging, and wireless charging support.

But I do not think the lack of ANC or fast charging is going to be a massive deal-breaker especially when you can grab the JBuds Mini for as low as $39.99 (~Rs 3,250). You can pre-order the TWS from the official JLabs online store in Black, Aqua Teal, Mint Green, Pink, and Sage Gray color options. JLabs will start shipping the orders by early mid-September.