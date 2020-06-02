Popular music streaming service JioSaavn has received a new update focused on improving the overall UI and UX experience.

The first noticeable change is on the home screen. You will now see dedicated sections for Music, Podcasts, and JioTunes. With this redesign, you can easily access these sections without much hassle or friction.

The company is adding a ‘Living Search’ feature that offers you recommendations based on your listening habits and preferred genres. Along with Living Search, there exists ‘Shorties’ – a feature that brings 15-second visuals to select tracks.

As reported by MBW, the first set of artists with Shorties visuals include Eric Nam, Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike, Alesso, Martin Garrix, Siddhu Moosewala, Bohemia, Zaeden, Armaan, and Marshmello.

Behind the scenes, the company has improved AI-based recommendations. According to JioSaavn, the service will use classical collaborative filtering approaches such as Matrix Factorization and Word2Vec with deep learning models. JioSaavn believes this approach would help them offer quality recommendations across regional languages.

“Discovery of new music continues to be an important component to streaming, so we wanted to prioritize a sharpened engine for relevant recommendations and track suggestions.”, says Clint Balcom, Chief Product Officer and SVP of Design at JioSaavn.

Apart from this, JioSaavn will gain more features such as support for a revamped UI that supports videos in the future. The company is also putting in efforts to make the web and desktop app experience closer to what you get on mobile. Meanwhile, the company will also roll out updates to Jio Set Top Box and JioPhone variants of JioSaavn.