JioFiber Backup Plan Is Here to Save You from Unreliable Internet

Jio has introduced a new JioFiber Backup plan so that you enjoy watching content, especially the upcoming IPL season without any hassle. The new Backup plan will provide you with unlimited data and more perks, starting at under Rs 200 a month, and will act as an alternate internet connection. This comes after the telco recently introduced the Jio Cricket plans. Check out the details below.

JioFiber Backup Plan: Benefits

The JioFiber Backup plan will be priced at Rs 198 a month and provides unlimited data at 10Mbps. It also includes access to landline calls. And if you need to upgrade to faster speeds, there’s an easy upgrade option too. You can get 30Mbps speeds for a day at Rs 21, 2 days at Rs 31, and 7 days for Rs 101. If you want 100Mbps speeds, you can get it for Rs 31 (1 day), Rs 52 (2 days), and Rs 152 (7 days). The upgraded speed will be granted instantly.

If you want to include some entertainment in the Backup plan, there’s a solution. You can get free a 4K set-top box, 6 OTT apps (including YouTube), and 400 live TV channels for an additional Rs 100 a month. This can be increased to 14 OTT apps with YouTube and 550 live channels for Rs 200 a month.

The Entertainment Upgrade pack can also be purchased for 5 months. There’s a Backup plan for Rs 1,490 for 5 months. This includes services for Rs 990 and installation charges of Rs 500.

Jio’s Entertainment Bonanza plans include the Rs 499 plan (30Mbps speed, 6 OTT apps, 400 live channels), Rs 599 plan (30Mbps speed, 14 OTT plans, 550 live channels), Rs 799 plan (100Mbps speed, 6 OTT apps, 400 live channels), Rs 899 plan (100Mbps speed, 14 OTT apps, 550 live channels), Rs 999 plan (150Mbps speed, 15 OTT apps, 550 live channels), and Rs 1,499 plan (300MBps speed, 16 OTT apps, 550 live channels).

To make a booking, you can give a missed call on “60008 60008,” visit the Jio website or even go to the nearest Jio store to book a connection for Rs 99. The new JioFiber Backup plan will go live on March 30. So, will you buy the new Jio Backup broadband plan? Do let us know in the comments below.