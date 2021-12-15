Jio Is Now Offering 100MB of High-Speed Data at Just Re 1; Here’s How to Get It

Following in the footsteps of Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Airtel, Reliance Jio recently hiked the prices of its prepaid recharge plans by up to 25% in India. The company also increased the all-in-one JioPhone recharge plans following the initial price hike. However, Jio has introduced the cheapest data plan, offering 100MB of high-speed 4G data benefit to users, at just Re 1 in India today.

Although the company did not make an official announcement for the Re 1 recharge plan, it is available for users via the MyJio app. The prepaid recharge plan, which costs only Re 1, offers 100MB of high-speed internet data and is valid for 30 days. Not only that, when the 100MB data gets exhausted, users will still get unlimited data for the rest of the plan period, although at a lower 64kbps speed.

Moreover, users have the option to queue multiple Re 1 data packs, such that once the initial pack gets exhausted, it could automatically renew for Jio numbers.

How to Get the Re 1 Jio Recharge Plan

Now, if you are a Jio user and want to get the Re 1 recharge plan for your number, follow the steps below:

Open up the MyJio app (Free, Android and iOS) on your smartphone and log in with your Jio number.

Go to the Recharge section in the app. Tap the “More” option at the top-right corner of the screen.

Then, select the “Value” option to get the list of the value-focused recharge plans.

Just below the last plan or “Affordable Packs” option, expand the “Other Plans” option.

You will find the Re 1 Jio recharge plan right here, as you can see in the screenshot below.

So, that is how you can access the Jio Re 1 high-speed data recharge plan for your number. You can then recharge your number with the said plan right from the MyJio app on your smartphone.

The new Re 1 Jio recharge is the cheapest high-speed data plan offered by the company and has the potential of becoming one of the most popular recharge plans in India. However, only time will tell whether the plan succeeds in the market or not. What do you think about it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.