Jio Game Controller Introduced in India; Check out the Details!

Jio has taken another step in its gaming venture and introduced its first game controller in India. This is a wireless game controller, which is compatible with various Bluetooth-enabled devices, including Android tablets, smartphones, Android TVs, and the Jio set-top box. Here are the details to know.

Jio Game Controller: Specs and Features

The Jio Game Controller comes with a sleek and lightweight design. This setup includes two vibration feedback motors, two pressure-point triggers, and an eight-direction arrow button. It comes in a single Matte Black color.

It supports Bluetooth version 4.1 and has a range of up to 10 meters. For charging, it has a micro-USB Type-B port, which can feel a tad bit obsolete.

The gaming controller comes equipped with a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, which can last for up to 8 hours on a single charge. Additional interesting features include support for low latency and haptic control.

The Jio Game Controller can prove compatible with JioGames, which provides access to hundreds of games across multiple devices such as Android phones, Android TVs, the JioPhone, and even the Jio Set-top box. The Jio Set-top box is another Jio product that allows users to play console-level games and access the mixed reality content.

Price and Availability

The Jio Game Controller comes with an affordable price tag of Rs 3,499 and is now available to buy via Jio’s website. Interested buyers can also avail themselves of an EMI option.

So, will you buy the Jio Game Controller? Let us know your thoughts on it in the comments below.