Following its meteoric rise to become the largest mobile operator in India within just a few years of its official launch, Jio is once again playing its tried-and-tested pricing game to gain subscribers in the wired-broadband market in the country. Having launched its services earlier this year following a protracted period of testing in several cities, the company has now introduced two new broadband plans that are cheaper and offer more value than the existing offerings.

First off is the Rs. 351 monthly plan that comes with a 30-day validity and 50GB of data at 10Mbps. Once the data limit is exhausted, the speed would be lowered to 1Mbps. The plan also offers unlimited voice-calling and complimentary TV video calling, as per the company’s official release. Additionally, Jio Fiber has also added the Rs. 199 weekly prepaid plan that offers unlimited data access at 100Mbps for seven days. It also offers unlimited voice-calling and complimentary TV video calling like the new monthly plan.

Mukesh Ambani officially announced details about Jio Fiber at the Reliance Industries AGM in August. The base plan is priced at Rs. 699 and offers 100GB of data 100Mbps. Gigabit plans, however, are priced significantly higher, with the so-called ‘Platinum’ plan costing Rs. 3,999 for 2,500GB of data at 1Gbps. Users can also opt for the ‘Titanium’ plan that comes with 5,000GB of Gigabit data for Rs. 8,499 per month. Do note that the new plans are in addition to the existing offerings, which means the original plans are still available to subscribers.