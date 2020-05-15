With demand for mobile data soaring over the past couple of months because of teleconferencing and video-streaming, the nation’s largest mobile service provider, Reliance Jio has announced a 3GB per day plan with 84-day validity. Priced at Rs. 999, the ‘Work From Home plan’ offers unlimited free on-net voice calls and 3,000 minutes of off-net calls alongside 100 SMSes per day. Like all other standard recharge vouchers, it also offers complementary access to all Jio apps, including Jio TV, Jio Cinema, JioSaavn and more.

In an official statement, Jio said that the plan was announced keeping in mind the needs of people working from home during the lockdown. According to the company: “Ever since of lockdown, the need of high-speed data has increased, many people have started working from home and also have been looking for more entertainment. Considering the need, Jio came up with this new quarterly Work-from-Home plan”.

As can be seen from the screenshot above, this is the second 3GB-per-day plan to be offered by the company, and works out slightly cheaper than the existing 28-day plan that comes with a Rs. 349 price-tag and offers 3GB per day of high-speed data alongside 100 SMSes, unlimited Jio-toJio voice calls and 1000 minutes of off-net voice calling.

It’s worth noting that Jio already offers a bunch of data-only ‘Work-from-Home’ packs priced at Rs. 151, 201 and 251. They offer 30GB, 40GB and 50GB of data, respectively, and come with 30-day validity. But of course, unlike the Rs. 999 pack, which is a full-fledged recharge voucher with voice-calling and SMS benefits, the earlier Work-from-Home packs are 4G data packs that do not offer any other benefits.