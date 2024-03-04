iPhone SE 4 Design Revealed in CAD Renders; Still Rocks a Single Camera

Just like the iPhone 16 series, the fourth-generation iPhone SE has been in the news for quite a long time. It’s anticipated that Apple is planning to launch the iPhone SE 4 in an all-new modern design, finally doing away with Touch ID for good. Recently, new CAD renders obtained by 91Mobiles offer a clearer picture of what the iPhone SE 4 might look like, suggesting an iPhone 14-like design with a single primary camera.

The CAD renders suggest that the iPhone SE 4 will feature a 6.1-inch all-screen display with a Face ID notch on the top. It will also house the front-facing camera, of course.

Compared to a curved design and lightning port on the predecessor, the iPhone SE 4 will have flat sides and a USB-C port. Interestingly, this will align the affordable iPhone model to the modern iPhone lineup like the iPhone 14.

Image Courtesy: 91mobiles

Besides, the iPhone SE 4 is tipped to feature an Action Button, currently exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro (review) models. This will make the iPhone SE 4, a significant upgrade over the current ‌iPhone SE‌.

The current iPhone SE 3 was launched in 2022 and features an iPhone 8-like design, with a 4.7-inch display with large bezels and a Home button for TouchID.

According to the renders, the new ‌iPhone SE‌ 4 will be 147mm tall, 71.5mm wide, and 7.7mm thick. The existing iPhone SE 3 measures 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm. The new dimensions show how big the iPhone SE 4 will be in comparison.

In fact, the size aligns with the 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8mm dimensions of the iPhone 14. On the back, the iPhone SE 4 will have a single rear camera cutout with a flash sensor. And it seems like Apple may finally move past its obsession with a 12MP sensor and offer a bigger, newer 48MP sensor on the iPhone SE 4.

Image Courtesy: 91mobiles

Well, these new CAD files corroborate the previous reports suggesting the iPhone SE 4 will take design inspiration from the iPhone 14. This includes Face ID and a 6.1-inch OLED screen with an Action Button, USB-C port, and a single rear camera. We all know that iPhone SE 4 is expected to hit the shelves in 2025.

Previously, 91Mobiles revealed accurate CAD renders of the iPhone 13 Pro and 14 Pro. However, their Apple Watch Series 7 designs were far away from reality. In the case of an iPhone, we might believe these renders to be correct.

Also, since the images closely align with what we have been expecting from the next iteration of the iPhone SE, the renders make a lot more sense.

While it’s nice to see Apple evolving its entry-level iPhone segment, it would also mark the end of compact iPhones. Well, a lot of users, especially the elderly and senior citizens still prefer phones with a compact form factor so they can easily hold and use it with one hand.

So, Apple repurposing the iPhone 14 design for the iPhone SE 4 might upset users who expected an iPhone 12 mini-like design. Since Apple has officially discontinued the iPhone 12 mini and 13 mini, users won’t have any choice but to pick the large models.