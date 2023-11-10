iPhone SE 4 to Take Design Inspiration from iPhone 14

Apple has been rumored to launch the next-gen iPhone SE 4 for a long time either next year or in 2025. We have seen tons of rumors related to the upcoming “affordable” iPhone and have now got information on its possible design. Here’s a look at what to expect.

iPhone SE 4 Design Leak

The latest report by MacRumors reveals that the iPhone SE 4 will copy the design of the iPhone 14, which has been rumored previously too. If this happens, you will see the iPhone SE lineup bidding goodbye to the old iPhone 8 design and the Touch ID.

The iPhone SE 4 could be seen featuring diagonally-placed dual rear cameras, the notch, and the flat edges. This could be a modified version of the iPhone 14. While Apple has somewhat eliminated the notch by integrating Dynamic Island on all iPhone 15 models, it seems like it will keep the notch with the new iPhone SE.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

To recall, it was hinted that an iPhone XR-like design for the iPhone SE 4 but maybe Apple wants to go for a more modern look so as to get more people into buying the less expensive iPhone. It is also suggested that the iPhone SE 4 could have the Action Button, which was introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro models. This replaces the alert slider and can perform various tasks as it is remappable. It might also include the USB Type-C port (seen on the iPhone 15 lineup) as Apple will now be adding it to all future iPhones from now on.

While not much is known about the hardware part, the iPhone SE 4 could come with several upgrades over its predecessor and might feature an OLED display. There could be camera and battery improvements too. We have curated an in-depth iPhone SE 4 expectations article and you can check it out to learn more.

Since the aforementioned information is just a rumor, it would be best to take it with a pinch of salt and wait for more details to arrive. Until the launch happens, we are bound to get more information on this, so, stay tuned. Meanwhile, do share your thoughts about the iPhone SE 4 leaked design in the comments below below.

Featured Image: iPhone SE 3